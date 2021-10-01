Here are the Kansas City Chiefs’ keys to the game vs. Eagles in Week 4 action

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leapt into the end zone on a 15-yard, fourth quarter touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) on September 17, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 27-20. File photo

The Chiefs travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a clash of 1-2 teams at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sunday’s matchup marks just the ninth meeting between time the Chiefs and Eagles, and the series is tied at 4-4.

The Chiefs, however, have won the last two since Andy Reid took the helm for the Chiefs in 2013. And this game marks Reid’s second return trip to where he received his first opportunity as an NFL head coach in 1999.

Reid can make history, too, because a win on Sunday would make him the first head coach in NFL history to record 100 wins, including postseason games, with two different teams (Reid won 140 total games with the Eagles).

But the game is more than just Reid.

The Chiefs want to end a two-game slide with a view toward getting out of the AFC West cellar, a place they’re not accustomed to in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Here are four keys to the game, as Kansas City seeks to improve to 2-2 on the young season.

PROTECT THE FOOTBALL

The Chiefs could arguably be 3-0 entering the weekend, but an inexplicable six turnovers over the past two games doomed them, a fact not lost on the coaching staff.

“We are who we are right now because of the turnovers,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said emphatically earlier in the week. “We’re a 1-2 team, and so we have to correct everything, make sure we get back on track and getting this thing going in the right direction moving forward.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

To make matters worse, the Chiefs are -2 in the turnover margin, which is tied for 24th in the league.

What has hurt the most for the Chiefs during the two-game slide has been the timing two of the six critical turnovers.

In Week 2, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble with the Chiefs driving for a potential go-ahead score against the Baltimore Ravens. Last weekend, Mahomes threw an interception late in the fourth quarter during a tied game with the Los Angeles Chargers, who promptly scored the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing possession.

The Chiefs must protect the football to avoid self-inflicted wounds and return to winning ways.

“We’ve got to take care of business,” Reid said. “Still let our personalities show, but you’ve got to take care of the football. Bottom line.

“There’s too much competition in this league not to do that. But at the same time, we do, we have good players and we’re going to get it right. We’re all going to get it right, coaches and players.”

MINIMIZE RED-ZONE DAMAGE

The Chiefs’ defense has displayed an open-door policy in the red zone, allowing an incredible 92.3 red-zone touchdown percentage to rank 29th in the NFL entering Week 4.

It won’t get easier against the Eagles.

Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ offense enters the game ranked fifth in the league in touchdown percentage from the red zone at a rate of 85.7 percent. Hurts, a dual-threat signal caller, leads his team in rushing (179 yards) and can hurt the Chiefs with his arm should the Eagles cross the Chiefs’ 20-yard line.

The Chiefs made red-zone defense a point of emphasis during the offseason, but it hasn’t paid off yet.

“You deal with different things throughout the course of a season,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “Obviously, coming into training camp, we had a couple points of emphasis, things that we really wanted to get better at, things that we worked on getting better at.

“It really hasn’t gone our way. Not necessarily disappointed or discouraged, we just know there’s a lot more work for us to do.”

Matheiu and his teammates on defense can start the turnaround by keeping the Eagles out of the end zone and limiting them to field goals.

CONTROL THE TRENCHES

Perhaps lost in last weekend’s final score is the Chiefs’ new-look offensive line experiencing some issues against the Chargers’ pass rush. Led by Joey Bosa, the Chargers recorded two sacks and seven quarterback hits on Mahomes.

Kansas City’s front five, which boasts three rookies, must rebound and be prepared for a savvy and battle-tested Eagles defensive line.

Philadelphia boasts defensive tackles six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, who leads the team in sacks (four). On the edges, the Eagles utilize an effective rotation between Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.

As a team, the Eagles have recorded seven sacks through three games.

“It’s a challenge,” Chiefs’ starting rookie right guard Trey Smith said. “That’s a very seasoned front, great players up front. … It’s just another testament to the NFL how deep and talented everywhere across this league is. They’re a great talent up front, so it’s going to be a great challenge.”

A tough task Smith and his teammates on the offensive line won’t shy from.

REGAIN SWAGGER

The Chiefs have lost two games, but the sky isn’t falling.

These next few games will ultimately define who the Chiefs are, and they’re not about to hit any panic buttons.

Mahomes pointed out that how the Chiefs regain their swagger is all about coming to work and translating a good week of practice to the field.

It didn’t happen last week, but the star quarterback knows it’s a long season and he believes in his teammates to rise to the occasion.

“It’s how we respond,” Mahomes said. “I’ve kind of said it a lot now, but it’s true. If you have that championship swagger, you don’t let a loss in September affect your mindset and that’s getting better every single day so you can put yourself in the best chance to make a run at the end of the season.”

Mathieu echoed the quarterback.

“I think anytime you have great success in this league as a team, individually, it’s a lot of outside noise, a lot of outside opinions, expectations,” Mathieu said. “People want you to play how they expect you to play, but at the end of the day it’s all about the guys in the locker room, coaches.

“And as long as we keep that mentality, I think being 1-2 won’t necessarily stop us from getting to our ultimate goal, and that’s to win the championship and obviously win the division.”