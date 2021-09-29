Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ‘excited’ about addition of receiver Josh Gordon

In 2019, before his latest NFL suspension, Josh Gordon played for the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs signed Gordon this week to their practice squad. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Chiefs made an addition to their practice squad this week that they hope will pay dividends in the not-too-distance future.

Reaching a contract agreement with recently reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon, the Chiefs are betting that the once-dominant pass-catcher will provide yet another top-end target for Mahomes.

Gordon first needs to learn the complex Chiefs offense and prove himself still able to compete before the team would consider adding him to their active 53-man roster, but Mahomes talked Wednesday about his excitement to have Gordon in Chiefs red.

“We like bringing in good football players,” Mahomes said of Gordon, who has been out of the league since 2019 and has a history of substance-abuse suspensions that all involved hope he’s moved beyond.

“He’s a big receiver, and even when he’s covered, he’s not covered,” Mahomes said. “I’m excited to work with him.”

Josh Gordon at Chiefs practice today. pic.twitter.com/x5TSPODuK5 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 29, 2021

