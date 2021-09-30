With NFL field-goal range extended, could KC Chiefs’ Harrison Butker kick for a record?

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a field goal out of the hold of Tommy Townsend in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The NFL field goal distance stretched to a new boundary last weekend, when Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens crushed a 66-yarder on the final snap to defeat the Detroit Lions. The ball banged against the crossbar and Tucker and the Ravens got the bounce.

Five players shared the record at 63, first accomplished by Tom Dempsey of the Saints in 1970. But is 66 yards the end of the line? Maybe not.

“If one guy could break the record it’s Harrison,” Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said.

That’s Harrison Butker, the Chiefs’ strong-legged kicker, who has been money on field goals in his four seasons in Kansas City.

Last year, Butker became the second player in NFL history to boot two 58-yard field goals in a game. That happened at the L.A. Chargers and the second one won the game in overtime.

Those are the longest field goals in Butker’s and Chiefs’ history. Toub is convinced that under the right conditions, Butker can make at run at the new record.

“In the right situation he can,” Toub said.

One of those situations is indoors as Tucker was at Detroit. If outdoors, a kicker would need a breeze at his back, Toub said.

Before Tucker’s game-winner, Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater attempted a 68-yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The kick was short and the Jaguards’ Jamal Agnew fielded the ball and returned it 109 yards for a touchdown.

“I Know Butker can be in that range.,” Toub said.

