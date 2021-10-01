KC Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles prediction: What will it take to end KC losing streak?

After making a catch Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs for a first down in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

To give you an idea how long it’s been since the Chiefs were under .500 in a season, Alex Smith was in the third of his five years as the starting quarterback, and Patrick Mahomes was in his second season at Texas Tech.

It was 2015, and after winning the first game, the Chiefs dropped the next five, with the final of those losses low-lighted by an offensive lineman knocking the ball loose from a running back for a fumble.

But those Chiefs reversed course and ripped off 10 straight to close the regular season and won its first playoff game in more than two decades.

That early season malaise felt more dire than what the Chiefs are experiencing now, although some problems, like the turnovers, are an easy fix. Defensive improvement is going to take more time.

Clean up the turnovers and the Chiefs should begin to resemble the team that appeared in the past two Super Bowls.

Kickoff: Noon (Central), Lincoln Financial FIeld, Philadelphia, Pa.

TV/Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 31-23