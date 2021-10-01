Chiefs

Will it be sunny in Philadelphia for Chiefs? Watch us on SportsBeat Live at 9:30 a.m.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones fires up the crowd in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones fires up the crowd in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

So many problems to fix for the Chiefs, and some will take more time than others. Turnovers can be reduced with better decisions and ball security. Defense in the red zone and fourth down? That may take more time and different personnel with the Chiefs heading to Philadelphia this weekend.

We’re talking Chiefs today on SportsBeat Live with columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger and beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell.

And with you. What did you think of the Josh Gordon signing? Should Chris Jones move back to tackle? What will it take to stop the leaks in the defense? We’ll address those questions and more today at 9:30. Join the conversation with your questions and comments.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service