KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark officially among 6 inactives for Week 4’s game vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark Star file photo

Defensive end Frank Clark will miss a third game in this young season.

The Chiefs on Saturday listed Clark (hamstring) as out and made it official by designating him as inactive Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Clark missed the season opener with a hamstring injury suffered in training camp, but returned for action in Week 2 before hurting his other hamstring in the days leading to Week 3’s game. He didn’t play last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers and Sunday marks his second straight missed game.

The Chiefs will lean on second-year pro Mike Danna to fill in for Clark at the right defensive end spot, while Chris Jones mans the left side. The Chiefs also have defensive ends Alex Okafor and rookie Joshua Kaindoh to help out in the pass rush.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion protocol), center Austin Blythe, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and wide receiver Daurice Fountain are also not dressed.

Ward suffered the quad injury late in the week of practice leading to Sunday’s game, while Fenton left Week 3’s game with a concussion and missed all three days of practice the past week.

To bolster depth at the defensive back position group, the Chiefs on Saturday elevated rookie Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad to the active 53-player roster. Bootle will play alongside L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Hughes, Deandre Baker and Chris Lammons.

Of note for the Eagles, starting right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive because of a personal matter, according to multiple report from the Philadelphia media corps.