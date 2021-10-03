Chiefs beat Eagles 42-30: What we learned as Andy Reid earned his 100th win with KC

The Chiefs have shown a bad habit of letting teams hang around into the fourth quarter.

But this time, it didn’t hurt Kansas City against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill ensured the Chiefs wouldn’t lose a third straight game, as the two connected for three touchdowns in a 42-30 win.

The victory moves the Chiefs to 2-2 on the season and gave coach Andy Reid his 100th total win at the helm for the Chiefs, making him the first coach to win 100 games with two different teams.

The notable accomplishment coming at the expense of Reid’s former team, of course.

Sunday’s victory got the Chiefs back on the winning track, but this team is far from perfect.

Here are some things that stood out Sunday.

Run game shines again

For a second straight week, the Chiefs unleashed a steady dose of the running game to help control the clock.

Clyde Edward-Helaire gashed the Eagles for 102 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt, and marking the second straight game in which he topped the 100-yard mark. Darrel Williams chipped in with 42 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

As a team, the Chiefs totaled 201 yards. They rushed for 186 yards in Week 3.

The Chiefs’ ability to run the football Sunday gave the team a 30:52-29:08 edge in time of possession.

When the Chiefs are balanced between the pass and run, they are a hard team to contain.

Defensive issues continue

The Chiefs got the win, but the defense continues to be a work in progress.

The Eagles appeared to move the ball at will against the Chiefs, gaining 461 total yards on 70 offensive plays. In comparison, the Chiefs totaled 471 yards on 63 plays.

If there’s a positive to take from Sunday, however, it would fall on the Chiefs’ red zone defense, which has been dismal this season.

Kansas City didn’t allow the Eagles, who entered the game with a 85.7 red zone touchdown percentage rate, to score a touchdown on every red zone trip.

Instead, the Chiefs held the Eagles to two short field goals in four red-zone opportunities.

After allowing opponents 11 touchdowns in 12 red zone chances in their previous three games, splitting the difference on Sunday is a win for the Chiefs.

AGGRESSIVE RETURN APPROACH

Special team coordinator Dave Toub must have given the green light to come out of the end zone for Sunday’s game because that’s exactly what Byron Pringle did on two kickoff attempts.

Two of Pringle’s attempts came after fielding the football a few yards inside the end zone, and he almost fumbled away one of the returns. Running back Jerick McKinnon saved Pringle by pouncing on the ball as it rolled around on the open field.

Pringle finished the game with four kickoff returns for 109 yards, averaging 27.3 yards per attempt.

INJURIES

Rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh left with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

INACTIVES

Defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion protocol), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, center Austin Blythe and wide receiver Darius Fountain were not dressed for the game.

With Ward and Fenton not playing, Deandre Baker drew the start at the left cornerback position.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs return home to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 action on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.