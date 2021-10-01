SportsBeat KC: Why this slow start is unlike the most recent one for the Chiefs

The Chiefs are better than they’ve looked in their first three games of the 2021 season. The Star

Not to worry. This sluggish start for the Chiefs is nothing like the last one, six years ago. That season, the Chiefs started 1-5 before finding their rhythm all the way to their first playoff victory in more than two decades.

This team is better than that one was and gets a chance to prove it on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Star’s coverage team of Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope tackles the issues facing the Chiefs, and also why Josh Gordon was a good signing as well as Andy Reid’s health scare from last weekend.

Today’s SportsBeat KC podcast show started as a SportsBeat Live stream and is now presented in audio form.

