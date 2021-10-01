Chiefs-Eagles to watch: For Mahomes, pack September away and change this October trend

So much was made of Patrick Mahomes’ success in September: the undefeated record, no interceptions. Well, that conversation won’t continue next September, not after a pair of losses and three interceptions over the past two games.

Now, it’s time to turn the calendar and change up the approach.

“We’ve dug ourselves a hole,” Mahomes said. “We’ve lost these games we usually don’t lose until later in the season.”

Meaning, two losses so matched last year’s total in a 14-2 record.

“It’s my first time coming out, getting out of September, and not having a winning record, so it’s about how we respond,” Mahomes said.

OK, what about October? That’s Mahomes’ worst month record-wise. The Chiefs are 8-4 in games he starts, with 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. But just as September provided some surprises, so might October — in the right direction.

Check out these players, besides Mahomes and Eagles counterpart and QB Jalen Hurts, who can make a difference on Sunday.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Kelce could be in for a big afternoon against his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Remember the previous meeting between these teams, at Arrowhead in 2017, when Travis scored on a leaping touchdown and later flapped his arms like a bird as he ran past the Eagles’ bench, mocking their “Fly Eagles, Fly” routine?

The Chiefs got the victory that day, but the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Kelce should find openings against this Philly back seven. He’s in top form, on pace for career bests in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens

He play-calls the Chiefs’ defense, which at times looked confused against the Chargers. A week earlier, the Chiefs, as many teams do, had trouble containing star Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Now they must find a solution to the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the team’s leader in rushing yards (59.7) and yards per carry (6.9) from the quarterback position. KC safety Daniel Sorensen also has a big responsibility with a running quarterback. It also might mean more snaps for safety Juan Thornhill, who was in on just 19 of the Chiefs’ 66 defensive plays against the Chargers.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders

The third-year back from Penn State was a big receiving threat in his first two seasons in the NFL, gathering 78 receptions. This season he’s shown his strength on first-down rushing attempts. Sanders leads the NFL at 8.9 yards per carry on first down. And the Chiefs struggled against the run in their first two games.

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave

Through three games, Hargrave has four sacks. He’s well on his way to besting his career high of 6 1/2, which he set with the Steelers in 2018. He’s averaging a sack every 48 snaps and has recorded eight pressures and three quarterback hits.

The bull-rushing specialist teams with Fletcher Cox to give the Eagles one of the NFL’s top interior duos.

The line is Philly’s defensive strength, and Chiefs rookie offensive linemen Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang should expect to be tested in a big way come Sunday.