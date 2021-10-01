To Andy Reid, difference between KC Chiefs’ early struggles and past woes is obvious

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says this year’s stumble from the gate — his team takes a 1-2 record into Sunday’s game against the Eagles in Philadelphia — is different than past struggles in Kansas City.

In 2014, the Chiefs started 0-2. The next season they started 1-5.

So 2021 is different how?

“This one’s unique, just from the fact that it’s clear,” Reid said. “There’s a reason why this is happening. We have to take care that part.”

To Reid, the reason is turnovers. The Chiefs committed four in last week’s loss to the L.A. Chargers and didn’t force a turnover in that 30-24 loss. The Chargers scored 21 points on the Chiefs’ mistakes, three of which happened on their first three possessions.

The Chiefs have committed a whopping six giveaways in their last two games — that includes the previous week’s loss at Baltimore.

“It’s important you go back to the fundamentals and basics and take care of the ball, cover it in traffic, and be smart with it,” Reid said. “When you’re in the pocket, tipped balls are terrible. When you’re a receiver, you have to squeeze the ball.”

That about covers what happened last weekend. The first of Patrick Mahomes’ two interceptions bounced off Marcus Kemp’s shoulder. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled for the second time in two games, and usually sure-handed Tyreek Hill lost a fumble.

A Mahomes pick and Edwards-Helaire’s fumble were turning-point moments in the previous week’s loss to the Ravens.

“Nobody knows better than the player if they’ve goofed up with a turnover,” Reid said. “They clearly understand and then it’s just a matter of getting it fixed.”

