Chiefs grades: Good stuff happens when maximizing touchdowns, minimizing turnovers

The Chiefs kept the turnovers to minimum and nearly maxed out on touchdown drives in defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

It’s just the fourth game in NFL history that did not include a punt.

The Chiefs improved to 2-2 and Andy Reid won his 100th game for the Chiefs, including playoff games, making him the first coach to win 100 games as a head coach with two different NFL teams.

Next: The Chiefs return to Sunday Night Football for an AFC showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City won this matchup in the 2020 regular season and the last AFC Championship Game. Kickoff at Arrowhead is 7:20 p.m. on NBC (Ch. 41).

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Defenses can make the game difficult for the Chiefs by taking away a favorite target. The problem for opponents is the Chiefs have two, in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

For the past two weeks, both losses, Hill was bottled up. Sunday it was Kelce who was locked down, allowing Hill to have a big day. He finished with 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Sunday marked Hill’s third career game with three receiving touchdowns, and his first since the regular-season game at Tampa Bay last season.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

Patrick Mahomes was on target in the first half. The first three drives last week against the Chargers ended with turnovers. Sunday, the Chiefs’ first three possessions ended with Mahomes touchdown passes, two of the short yardage shovel/pitch variety to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson.

But his forced third-down pass to Travis Kelce was intercepted, and Mahomes has thrown at least one interception in three straight games. This giveaway led to an Eagles field goal.

It was also a rare unproductive day for Kelce, who finished with four receptions on six targets and 23 yards. Mahomes finished 24 of 30 with 278 yards and five touchdowns. He’s had two games with six touchdown passes, and this was his second game with five.

Rushing offense: A

The Eagles’ rushing defense is suspect and the Chiefs took advantage.

The offensive line opened lanes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who after losing a fumble in each of the previous two games made sure to cradle the ball in both arms upon contact in Philly.

Darrel Williams ran hard and behind a good blocking scheme on his third-quarter touchdown. With safeties playing deep, making it difficult for the Chiefs to go over the top, success in the running game becomes essential.

The running game set up the touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 35-23 lead with eight of the 11 plays on the ground. Edwards-Helaire finished with 102 rushing yards, his second straight 100-yard game, and the Chiefs finished with 201 on the ground as a team.

Passing defense: D

It’s obvious the defense needs help. But the coaching staff gets a major demerit for not challenging a Kenneth Gainwell fumble that was recovered by KC linebacker Ben Niemann.

The Eagles quickly got to the line and snapped the ball and scored a touchdown on the drive. Replays confirmed a fumble.

A L’Jarius Sneed blitz caused Hurts to fumble just before halftime and if Chris Jones had fallen on the ball instead of trying to scoop and score, the Chiefs might have had a long field-goal attempt. But the Eagles wound up with the recovery.

Mike Danna came up with two sacks, given him three in the past two games. Hurts finished with 387 passing yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rushing defense: B

The Eagles cleared out the box on Gainwell’s 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Until then, the Chiefs’ defense overall had been good in the red zone, holding the Eagles to three field goals. Overall, the Chiefs had a winning day here. Hurts can be Lamar Jackson-like, but he didn’t do much damage with his legs.

Special teams: C

Great kickoff coverage after the Chiefs’ first touchdown, setting up the Eagles at their own 16. But the Chiefs allowed a 44-yard return late in the third quarter.

Byron Pringle got bailed out by Jerick McKinnon when Pringle fumbled a kickoff return. McKinnon alertly jumped on the ball.

Did you know Harrison Butker has only one field goal in the Chiefs’ last three games? That’s a product of an offense that’s been getting to the end zone or turning it over on early every possession.