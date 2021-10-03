Red zone defense steps up for Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles didn’t score TDs on every trip

The Chiefs got the win Sunday, but their defense continues to be a work in progress.

The Eagles appeared to move the ball at will against the Chiefs, gaining 461 total yards on 70 offensive plays.

In comparison, the Chiefs totaled 471 yards on 63 plays.

If there’s a positive for the Chiefs’ defense to take from Sunday — besides the fact that Kansas City did, in fact, win 42-30 — its their red zone defense, which has been dismal this season.

The Chiefs didn’t allow the Eagles, who entered the game with a 85.7 red zone touchdown percentage rate, to score a TD on every red zone trip. Instead, the Chiefs held the Eagles to two short field goals in four red-zone opportunities.

After allowing opponents 11 touchdowns in 12 total red zone chances in their previous three games, splitting the difference on Sunday was a win for the Chiefs, too.

“Our defense did a great job in the red zone,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “We held them to field goals instead of touchdowns. They were down there five times and we were successful in that part of it in three of the five times.”

