Kansas City Chiefs promote Josh Gordon to active 53-player roster. He could play Sunday

In 2019, before his latest NFL suspension, Josh Gordon played for the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs signed Gordon this week to their practice squad.
Wide receiver Josh Gordon’s acclimation period didn’t last long.

The Chiefs are elevating Gordon from the practice squad to their active 53-player roster, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon with The Star.

Gordon’s move occurs a week after he joined the Chiefs. He is expected to be available for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

