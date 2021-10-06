Vote now: Chiefs have $3 million in cap space. Should they sign these free agents?

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore could get traded before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. AP Photo

Should the Chiefs, who have the No. 31 ranked scoring defense, reach out to either cornerback Stephon Gilmore or linebacker Jaylon Smith?

The NFLPA shows the Chiefs have $3,170,630 in salary-cap space, so they could in theory offer a deal.

Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowler, announced he was leaving the Patriots in a message he shared on Twitter. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson tweeted “Gilmore who was set to earn $7M in base salary this season is looking to earn at least $15M a year on the open market now.”

But Spotrac said it would be possible for a team to fit Gilmore in this season at $3 million.

A 1 year, $15M contract for Stephon Gilmore would prorate down to around $12M for the remaining season. By building in a vet minimum salary with an $11M signing bonus (tacking on 4 void years), Gilmore can be added at this price with just a $3M cap hit in 2021. — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 6, 2021

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As for Smith, who was released Tuesday night by the Cowboys, he has the 11th-highest grade this season from Pro Football Focus among linebackers. Spotrac said Smith had five years and $50.75 million remaining on his contract.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 9:42 AM.