Will new KC Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon play against the Bills? And if so, how much?

Josh Gordon is on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster and eligible to play on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. If he does play, how much action might he see in the rematch of January’s AFC Championship Game?

After watching Gordon’s moves, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Gordon “looks like he’s running around pretty good right now, so we just have to see when it comes to the football part of it.

“He feels good,” Reid said. “He feels like he’s in pretty good shape and wants to get going. He has experience, and I’ve learned over the years (that) veteran guys will tell you how they’re feeling and where they’re at. They know what’s ahead of them.

“He feels good about getting in there and getting it started. We’ll see where its from there, whether he’s active or not. We’ll see how it goes.”

Reid said Gordon, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019 and recently served a sixth league-imposed suspension, has quickly picked up the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. The Chiefs signed Gordon on Sept. 28.

The Chiefs are coming off a 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which Kansas City scored six touchdowns in eight possessions, with five coming on touchdown passes from Mahomes — including three to Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs have several other offensive weapons, such as tight end Travis Kelce and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. But they sound excited to add another one in Gordon, a former All-Pro.

“The talent, you can just see, how fast he is, how big he is,” Mahomes said. “The way he gets in and out of cuts. I’ve been able to throw to him off to the side a little bit. We’ll try to bring him up to speed as quickly as possible and utilize his skill set.

“He’s someone who wants to be here and be part of this locker room.”

