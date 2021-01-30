Red Wings’ winless streak hits five, as Panthers win in OT, 3-2

DETROIT — The Red Wings losing ways continue.

They earned a point Saturday, but didn't get the two they badly wanted and needed, as the Florida Panthers defeated the Wings in overtime, 3-2, at Little Caesars Arena.

Rookie Aleksi Heponiemi, playing in his first NHL game, tipped in a pass from Anthony Duclair at 2 minutes, 45 seconds of overtime, giving the Panthers (4-0-1) the victory.

The Red Wings (2-5-2) have gone winless in five games, earning a point in two of those (0-3-2).

Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi had first-period goals for the Wings, while Aleksander Barkov and Keith Yandle answered with Florida power-play goals.

Thomas Greiss stopped 23 shots for the Wings, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for the Panthers.

The Wings lost Bertuzzi to an upper body injury in the third period and he did not return. Bertuzzi’s status for Sunday’s game was unknown.

The Wings also lost Luke Glendening briefly in the third period after he took a stick to the face, although Glendening did return.

The teams complete this two-game series Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.