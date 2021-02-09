Pius Suter and Kevin Lankinen key the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win vs. the Dallas Stars — a 2-game sweep of the reigning Western Conference champs

The Chicago Blackhawks have talked about getting the little details right, that it has been the key to their competing with — and sometimes beating — teams that are better on paper.

For the bulk of the first two periods Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, the Hawks looked like they were going out of their way to do the little things wrong. They committed turnovers, couldn’t control the puck, misfired on some terrific looks and let way too many high-danger shots (eight through two periods) get to goalie Kevin Lankinen.

But two things have gone right for them most of the season: Lankinen and the second power-play unit. And now and then the youngsters come through too.

All three of those were key in the Hawks’ 2-1 overtime win — their second straight against the defending Western Conference champion Stars in the extra period. Pius Suter made up for an earlier miscue that led to a goal, taking a feed from Brandon Hagel to score the game-winner past Jake Oettinger.

It was the youthful group of Suter, Hagel and Ian Mitchell that took over from the veteran group and sealed the Hawks’ third straight win.

In the first period, Lankinen gave up a goal after a neutral-zone turnover by Suter, but he shut down three high-pressure shots within the first two minutes of the second period — including a one-one-one showdown with Denis Gurianov, who got a hold of the puck right after coming out of the penalty box.

Jamie Benn’s goal 4:10 into the second was overturned on a challenge when it was ruled he interfered with Lankinen.

Lankinen finished with 13 saves in the second period and 34 in the game.

To say the Stars dominated possession for stretches is an understatement. Here’s one telling stat: Lankinen faced one fewer short-handed shot on goal (three) than the power-play shots the Hawks took against Oettinger.

The Hawks drew four penalties, three in the first period. But it was Mattias Janmark drawing a second-period hooking penalty against John Klingberg — Janmark’s old friend, former Stars teammate and fellow Swede — that paid off for the Hawks.

Philipp Kurashev passed cross-ice to Dominik Kubalik, who centered back to Janmark in the slot, and Janmark redirected it past Oettinger, who finished with 27 saves.

The Hawks turned it up a notch early in the third period, taking four of the first five shots on goal. At the midway point, Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Suter had a three-man rush developing, but Oettinger denied Suter’s backhand.

The Stars went on two late pushes with about five minutes left in regulation, and with 20 seconds left, Duncan Keith swatted away Miro Heiskanen’s shot that was drifting dangerously close to the goal line.

Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy was a scratch with a right hip injury.