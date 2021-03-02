Boosted by fans, Blue Jackets breeze past Red Wings to end 5-game losing streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Columbus Blue Jackets had their 5th Line in attendance at Nationwide Arena.

For one of the few times this season, their other four lines also showed up.

The Blue Jackets made their first home game with fans a successful one, ending a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over visiting Detroit in front of 1,953 spectators.

The Jackets' recent woes left them ahead of only the lowly Red Wings in points percentage in the Central Division, so it was fortuitous that Detroit was the opponent. But whether it was the foe or the energy provided by not playing in an empty arena, Columbus looked like a loose, confident team for the first time in a while.

Earlier on Tuesday, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and coach John Tortorella bemoaned the tentative, uptight way the Jackets (9-10-5) have been playing.

The hope was that having fans present might provide a needed jolt.

"That's ultimately why we play the game — for the fans," right wing Cam Atkinson said Tuesday morning. "I'm excited for the 5th Line, for our fans to be rocking. It's just a little bit less than 2,000, but that's better than nothing. It's definitely going to give us some excitement and something to play for, too."

Atkinson has been one of the few Jackets who's played well recently, and he started the scoring with his NHL-leading fourth short-handed goal of the season about eight minutes into the game. On a 2-on-1, Atkinson lasered a shot past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for his 10th goal.

Detroit (7-15-3) tied the score eight minutes later on a power-play goal by Anthony Mantha to make it 1-1 after one period.

Columbus has played dismally in the second period this season. The Jackets had been outscored 31-14 in the middle period entering Tuesday.

But they dominated against the Red Wings, scoring three times. Riley Nash put Columbus ahead 2-1 when he scored off a nice cross-pass by Emil Bemstrom. A couple minutes later, the struggling Jackets power play cashed in when Jack Roslovic, playing in front of fans in his hometown for the first time, deflected a shot by Detroit native Zach Werenski.

Werenski also assisted on the fourth goal. He deftly stick-handled in the Detroit zone before feeding Boone Jenner in the right slot. Jenner ripped a shot past Bernier.

Columbus had a 17-4 advantage in shots on goal in the second period. The Blue Jackets outshot Detroit 36-20 for the game.

Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Jackets, who got a rousing "CBJ! CBJ!" chant from the fans as the game ended. After the final horn, Columbus players gathered at center ice to acknowledge the fans, with captain Nick Foligno welcoming them back.