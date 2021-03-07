How Scott Wedgewood and the NJ Devils got the best of the Boston Bruins... again

Going on the road seemed to be a tonic for the New Jersey Devils' recent skid.

Somehow, playing the East Division favorites also seems to help.

The Devils defeated the Bruins for the third time in four meetings this season, 1-0, on a Kyle Palmieri goal with 4:37 to play Sunday evening at TD Garden.

Seven of New Jersey's 18 points have come at Boston's expense, and these two signaled the end of a five-game losing streak. Goalie Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves for his second shutout of the season.

The Devils are now 6-2-1 away from Prudential Center as opposed to 2-9-1 in Newark.

To be clear, New Jersey (8-11-2) did not resolve all of its issues in one night. The power play slumped to 0-for-15 in the last five games.

However, the nine giveaways were a far cry from the 44 racked up in this week's two-game set against the Rangers. The Devils also kept Boston (13-6-3) off the board on two power plays.

Wedgewood made his first start since Jan. 30. He had allowed three goals or more in 4-of-5 starts (1-3-1) to begin the season, with his only other win being a Jan. 24 shutout against the Islanders.

Palmieiri's goal, his fourth of the season, was originally credited to Pavel Zacha after some some good puck cycling with P.K. Subban. Zacha and Subban ended up getting the assists.