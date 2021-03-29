Jason Zucker in, Tristan Jarry out as Penguins cap season series against the Islanders with a win

Based on the Penguins’ revolving door in the lineup, it’s starting to become plausible the team has the same unspoken rule as crowded South Side bars: One in, one out.

That was the case again on Monday.

After more than a month on the shelf, Jason Zucker’s return from a lower-body injury came even more quickly than he anticipated – and not a moment too soon for the depleted Penguins depleted corps. However, just as the Penguins welcomed their speedy 29-year-old winger back into his prominent role on the second line, they were hit with more unexpected adversity when Tristan Jarry didn't come out of the dressing room for the second period.

During a 2-1 win, the Penguins survived another speed bump by showing off many of the same reasons why they went 12-5-1 in Zucker’s absence.

A suddenly surging power play clicked again. A healthy and active group of blueliners pitched in offensively. And, a bunch of guys who spent last season – or parts of this one – in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton stepped up when a snake-bitten team needed it. Backup goalie Casey DeSmith, who played the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the minors, tops that list, making 19 saves in relief to earn the No. 1 star of the game.

With the victory, the Penguins (23-11-2) closed out the eight-game season series against the New York Islanders with authority. In eight games, the Penguins went 6-2 against a 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff semifinalist.

The two clubs are now tied for second place in the competitive East Division standings at 48 points apiece with 20 games remaining. The Penguins now trail only the first-place Washington Capitals, who have two more points even though they have played two fewer games.

The standings will get sorted out. But so let's focus on Monday and start the way the scoring did, with the defensemen.

When the Penguins shook up their blue line in early March, moving John Marino into a bottom-pair role, coach Mike Sullivan said he thought the sophomore was sometimes trying to do a little “too much” with the puck. But during a pair of first period goals, Marino showed the way he’s responded to that lineup change, finding that Goldilocks “just right” level with the puck on his stick.

During an early power play, Marino scooped the puck up nearly at his own goal line in the defensive zone. He carried it about 190 feet, through the neutral zone, into the attacking zone and behind the net before feeding a pass in front. Anthony Angello was there to finish the play off for his first career NHL goal. The power play has now scored five goals in the last three games.

Later in the first, Marino again gained the zone and took advantage of the latitude the Penguins give their blueliners to skate the puck into the right circle. Jared McCann, promoted to second-line center due to the numerous injuries, used his speed to drive hard to the net. He clapped his stick on the ice to call for the puck. Marino put the pass right on McCann’s tape to give the Penguins an early 2-0 lead.

While Sullivan was looking for more “consistency” out of Marino at times this year, the young blueliner always had the tools — poise, mobility and a Harvard-educated head on his shoulders — to reclaim the form he showed as a rookie. Two points in the first 20 minutes began to show it.

But because the Penguins can’t have nice things, they were forced to make another in-game lineup change. Jarry, who stopped all five of the shots he faced in the first period, did not come out of the dressing room to start the second period.

DeSmith was thrust into action. He was tested early and often, as the ice tilted significantly in the Islanders’ favor in the second period. The Penguins committed three separate penalties and were out-shot 14-6 in the second period.

The Islanders eventually cut the Penguins’ lead to 2-1 mid-way through the second with a power play goal. Islanders’ 6-foot-4 net-front presence Matt Martin boxed out Brian Dumoulin in front and then redirected Mathew Barzal’s shot.

The goal snapped an impressive Penguins’ penalty-killing stretch. They had gone five consecutive games (17 total kills) without allowing a power play goal.

They began a new streak at a critical time, as a Mike Matheson penalty carried over into the third. The Penguins were able to stuff out that opportunity. Then, they were able to ride the wave as the Islanders pressed to pick up the win.

Perhaps the only thing missing was a goal from Zucker, who smacked a grade-A chance off the pads of goalie Semyon Varlamov in the third.

The Penguins have a scheduled off day on Tuesday, so more information about Jarry might not be available until Wednesday. They begin a critical two-game series in Boston on April Fool’s Day.