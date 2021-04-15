5 takeaways as Rangers shut down Devils again to stay in playoff chase

The road-team win streak in the 2021 Devils-Rangers season series ended emphatically Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers needed just 47 seconds to get on the board and rode the wave of a three-goal first period to a 4-0 victory over New Jersey.

Here are five takeaways from the second of four games in the weeklong cross-river rivalry:

1. Panarin bred for hockey

With a three-point night, Blueshirts left winger Artemi Panarin raised his team-leading point total to 46 in just 32 games.

The 29-year-old Russian assisted on Ryan Lindgren's goal 6:39 into the game, which made it 2-0, then scored a pair of his own in the first and second periods.

Thursday marked his seventh three-point game at home this season. That made him the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr in 2006-07 to accomplish that feat.

In 101 career games with New York, Panarin has amassed 141 points in 101 games. So far, that's an excellent return on investment for the seven-year, $81.5-million contract the club gave him in 2019.

2. Devils listless without top scorers

Entering Thursday, Jesper Bratt and Pavel Zacha led New Jersey in scoring with 25 points apiece. Neither played due to injury.

Before the game, Miles Wood assured that “the approach is the exact same if they were playing or not. “We have a system in place, and just because we have a few guys out, that doesn’t mean we have to change it."

Yet the Devils seemed badly in need of a spark and were unable to get it, managing just three shots on goal in the first period and 16 for the game. They had the first two power plays of the game and generated few chances on both.

Wood remains the Devils’ leading goal-scorer with 14. Kreider leads New York in goals with 17 and was one of six Rangers with more than 25 points going in.

3. The Amazing Shesterkin

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin extended his scoreless streak against the Devils to 172 minutes, 48 seconds. He followed up Tuesday's 27-save shutout – the first of his career by needing to make just 16 saves in his second.

New Jersey rang two shots off ironwork in the game, but that was as close as they came to breaking through. A majority of their shots on the night were off-target.

4. A rare Jack Hughes penalty

The Devils' Jack Hughes has caused fans on social media to point out that his name sounds remarkably similar to the French phrase, "j'accuse".

Late in the second period, accused of tripping Mika Zibanejad, New Jersey's 19-year-old center was sent to the penalty box for the first time all season.

Even with his team being shut out in the past two games, Hughes remains the most productive Devil against the Rangers this year with four points (three goals, one assist) in six games.

5. Familiarity still breeding contempt

The Rangers are in the midst of playing their most consecutive regular-season games against the same opponent in their near century-long history.

Naturally, the Devils were that opponent, rekindling a rivalry that has featured six playoffs series – five of which have lasted at least five games.

The Blueshirts won the first three head-to-head games at the Prudential Center this season by a combined 15-4. New Jersey had won the first two in Manhattan by a total of 9-5 before Thursday's rout.

There was much less "extracurricular activity" than in the Rangers’ 3-0 win Tuesday in Newark, which featured two fights in the first two periods. But of course, the Devils had to challenge Vitali Kravtsov's third-period score for being offsides, which erased his first NHL goal.

And, with two more games this weekend, there’s nothing that says the long-standing enmity between clubs has to (or will) subside.

New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) fights against New York Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith (42) during the second period at Prudential Center.

“It’s always high energy against a rivalry team,” said Michael McLeod, who went at it with the Rangers’ Brendan Smith on Tuesday. “[Damon Severson] had a great fight, it kind of sparked a mood, and I kind of got a little fired up and maybe was looking for it a little bit.”