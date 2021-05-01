Canucks place forward Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegation

Following an allegation of sexual misconduct, the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks have placed former sixth overall draft pick Jake Virtanen on a leave of absence.

“We have become aware of the concerning allegations made against Jake Virtanen,” the Canucks organization said in a statement on Twitter. “Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us. We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the league is aware of the allegations.

“We are aware of this issue and have been in contact with the club regarding appropriate response,” Daly said. “We don’t have any further comment at this time.”

The woman accusing Virtanen is choosing to remain anonymous but spoke to Glacier Media and said that she and Virtanen agreed to meet in September 2017. She claims that Virtanen took her to a Vancouver hotel and sexually assaulted her.

“I couldn’t believe that I said no and he didn’t take that for an answer,” the unidentified woman told Glacier Media. “I felt violated and gross and wanted to leave.”

The woman also added that she contacted the police, but no charges have been filed.