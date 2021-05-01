Flyers smacked by Devils in latest listless loss

PHILADELPHIA — When it comes to writing the obituary on the Philadelphia Flyers’ 2020-21 season, this miserable week against the New Jersey Devils might not be in the first paragraph, but it is an example of how things have deteriorated since March 1.

The Flyers’ playoff hopes had all been dashed when it started, so these four games were going to be meaningless.

The Devils beat the Flyers again, this time pinning on them a 4-1 loss as the Flyers allowed the first goal for the 10th consecutive game. That should be impossible.

The 9-0 loss to Rangers, the laughable trip to Lake Tahoe, or any mention of Carter Hart’s regression will take precedence in telling this season’s story.

But consider this: The Devils entered this unique series having lost nine in a row in regulation. What does it say about the Flyers that at no time did they ever have the lead during these four games? The one game the Flyers won came in a shootout after they had to set their pants on fire just to get the game tied in the waning minutes of regulation.

The Devils had one shot on goal in the final 15 minutes of Saturday’s first period and still led, 1-0. Jesper Bratt opened the scoring with a shot that Brian Elliott missed with his glove before clanging awkwardly off his mask and into the net.

Mackenzie Blackwood is 4-0-1 against the Flyers this year. He’s never lost in regulation to Philadelphia in his three seasons in the NHL (6-0-2).

Less than a minute into the second period, Janne Kuokkanen made it 2-0 by beating Elliott’s left glove hand. It was their sixth shot of the game, and came after Travis Sanheim and Shayne Gostisbehere nearly allowed a two-man breakaway.

The Flyers never regained balance and Jack Hughes made them pay by finding Kuokkanen for a one-timer.

Kevin Hayes was back in the lineup after a one-game benching. It was the 500th NHL game of his career, but he hasn’t scored in his last 16.

Coach Alain Vigneault assuredly said on Friday that the players’ hearts were still invested in the lost season despite being in a slump that is now 11-18-4 since March 1 They have allowed the first goal in 19 of their last 21.

Nico Hischier scored a shorthanded goal in the third period, the sixth the Flyers have allowed this season. Yegor Sharangovich scored wth five minutes left, his fourth goal in the last three games.

The Flyers averted a shutout when Joel Farabee scored with 78 seconds left.

The Flyers have five games remaining, beginning with a back-to-back set against Pittsburgh on Monday. Washington is on the schedule later next week. Those two are atop the East Division. If you’re looking for good news, check out some of the DeVonta Smith stories. Nothing to see here.