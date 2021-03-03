U.S. swimmer Simone Manuel trained in a backyard pool to get ready for Tokyo Olympics

Star swimmer Simone Manuel enters her first meet in almost a year Thursday at the TYR Pro Series in San Antonio already feeling emotionally exhausted as her Olympic training was extended by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has definitely been pretty difficult training for five years,” said Manuel, who swims at her alma mater Stanford with Katie Ledecky and other world-class swimmers.

“It already is hard training for four years. Now doing it for an extra year is difficult on your mind and your body. Especially with this year, mentally it has been draining.”

The Tokyo Olympics that were postponed a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic are five months away. But no one knows if the games will happen as the global health crisis continues to pose a threat even as vaccines are being administered.

Manuel, 24, said she is training as if the Olympics will open July 23 on schedule.

The San Antonio event is an important step to get ready for Tokyo, said Greg Meehan, Stanford’s coach. Manuel is entered in the 50, 100 and 200-meter freestyle races.

Manuel became the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal in an Olympic swimming event when she tied for first in the 100 freestyle at the 2016 Rio Games.

Then a Stanford student, Manuel won four medals in Rio and has not slowed down since. In 2019, she became the first woman swimmer to win seven medals at the World Championships — four gold and three silver.

Everything pointed toward huge success in 2020 until the pandemic turned life sideways.

Meehan, who doubles as the U.S. women’s Olympic coach, has tried to organize the past year into phases, he said. Meehan said all they tried to do last March was find a place to swim when Stanford and the world shut down.

They used a backyard pool in the Atherton home of a former UCLA backstroker, he said.

Then they took a collective breath in late March 2020 when the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Games for a year.

“There was a relief that we don’t have to find a way to be ready in three months,” Meehan said.

The coach said his swimmers regrouped last June and today are better than they were last year. Meehan said their improvement might not show in San Antonio because they have not competed in some time.

Manuel, Ledecky and others have trained at Stanford instead of taking the risk of flying to the few meets held across the country in the past year. Meehan held simulated competitions so the athletes could compare times with those at the meets.

Manuel in particular has made great strides by having an extra year to work on fixing some small issues.

“For Simone, it’s not a do-over,” Meehan said. “But there were a couple of things we didn’t get to and now we had this extra time to do.”

Coaches worked on Manuel’s start in the 50 freestyle as well as her underwater movement. Meehan said she wasn’t moving as well underwater as they wanted.

“We recognized it but I don’t know if there was enough time to overhaul,” Meehan said.

In the meantime, Manuel has balanced training with sponsorship obligations that come with being one of the big names of the upcoming Olympics.

But as she returns to racing, Manuel said she will focus on making her second Olympic team.

“We’re not allowing ourselves to think beyond Tokyo this summer,” Meehan said.

“There is too much invested for the IOC and Tokyo to push it another year. It is 2021 or it is not happening.”