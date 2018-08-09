Tenkara Hane Rod easy to transport if you want to fish on a backpacking trip

When you're backpacking or camping, it's always fun to spend some time relaxing on the water trying to reel in a fish. What's not fun trying to pack a traditional rod and reel with all your other gear. It's an awkward shape that's easy to break – and that hook always seems to a snag on your expensive tent or sleeping bag. The Tenkara Hane Rod is a great alternative. When collapsed, the rod measures just 15 inches long and weighs a mere 3.5 ounces. You can attach it to your backpack, and you'll hardly know it's there.
When you're ready to fish, you can extend it to 10 feet, 10 inches, and it offers all the performance benefits of a high-end rod. It's great for any kind of travel, whether you're backpacking for days or merely looking to squeeze everything into your car. The white color helps the rod blend into the ski for fly fishing, and the rubber grip will enable you to hang on to the toughest catch. The ease of transporting the rode, which includes a case, means that it's a breeze to keep it in the car so that you're always ready to go.
$150, tenkarausa.com
