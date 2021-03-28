After seven grueling rounds, Horschel captures Dell Match Play crown

Billy Horschel won a golf tournament Sunday by avoiding mistakes while watching his opponent scatter the ball all over the course.

After playing seven rounds in five days, Horschel was the last man standing at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at blustery Austin Country Club. He hoisted the handsome championship trophy after defeating local favorite Scottie Scheffler 2 and 1 in the title match.

Horschel's sixth PGA Tour championship was worth $1,820,000.

Matt Kuchar finished in third place, beating Frenchman Victor Perez 2 and 1 in Sunday's consolation match.

Horschel's scorecard included one birdie and two bogies. By contrast, Scheffler had trouble keeping the ball in play, spraying it into the lake (multiple times), the gallery, the woods and under a vehicle.

The victory might help Horschel in his quest to be considered among the best in the world.

"I've always felt I had the talent to compete with the best players day-in and day-out," he said. "The difference between me and maybe a Dustin Johnson or Rory McIlroy or Justin Thomas is just the consistency day-in and day-out."

Horschel admitted that neither player had a good final round, saying spectators and TV viewers "watched a lot of sloppiness."

This was the fifth appearance at Dell Match Play for the University of Florida graduate, but the first time he has made it out of group play.

Scheffler, a former University of Texas All-American, wasted a few opportunities to cut into Horschel's lead. He missed birdie putts on the 12th and 14th holes. The match ended when he barely missed a 10-foot putt on the 17th.

Despite losing in the title match, Scheffler said he enjoys match play.

"You just have to beat the guy in front of you," he said. "I really, really hate to lose. I'll do anything to make sure I don't feel this way again in match play.

As for Kuchar, he had a clean consolation round. He had four birdies, including a string of three straight on Nos. 10, 11 and 12. He finished the tournament 6-1.

"I'm so much more excited about my game than I was earlier this year," he said. "This year's been a struggle, but thankfully things have turned a corner, put in some good work with (personal coach) Chris O'Connell. ... It's a good time to have the game clicking better again."

In one morning semifinal, Horschel, keeping mistakes to a minimum, rolled over Perez 3 and 2. Scheffler earned his ticket to the finals by outlasting Kuchar 1-up in the day's best matchup.