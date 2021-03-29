Tom Krasovic: Haley Moore, LPGA golfer from Escondido, furthers her anti-bullying cause

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Haley Moore’s voiced quavered Saturday as the LPGA golfer recalled painful memories from her middle school days in Escondido. Fellow students called her names and taunted her. They filled her book bag with water and flung it into the boys bathroom, ruining her Justin Bieber book and school materials.

“The way my body was built, they were making fun of me and just saying I shouldn’t be playing golf, ‘your body isn’t built for that,’ ” Moore said following her 2-under-par 70 in the third round of the Kia Classic at Aviara Golf Club.

The bullying drove Moore to the golf range, where the girl found comfort in working harder on her game. She said the taunts deepened her resolve to succeed at golf.

Though she and her parents, Michele and Tom, prevailed upon school officials to put a stop to the bullying, Moore asserted the painful episodes had a much longer shelf life: They contributed to the San Pasqual High and University of Arizona alum’s golfing ascent that has brought her an NCAA team title and LPGA membership.

Authoring another rejoinder, Moore last year launched an anti-bullying campaign that, fanned by her LPGA status, has carried her story around the globe, with appearances on “Good Morning America,” “BBC World News” and other outlets. Other LPGA players have supported her campaign.

The message is simple: She is well past fed up with bullying, and wants any victims of bullying to take inspiration from her success.

“I just hate to see kids struggle with this type of stuff,” said Moore, 22. “It’s just not right for anyone.”

Moore and her mom each penned an anti-bullying essay last August, when Haley was several months into her first LPGA season. Haley created a foundation to combat bullying, via fundraising events such as her pro-am tournament, penciled for May 10 at Pauma Valley Country Club.

The women said their personal accounts have resonated with many golf fans. Moore, whose story is prominent in LPGA material, looks forward to hearing from fans in person, once the fight against the coronavirus pandemic allows spectators to return to LPGA events.

“It’ll be really, really exciting once they’re able to play with fans again,” Michele Moore said last year. “The following that she’s going to have and all the stories we’re going to hear — hopefully, we’ll be able to help a lot of these people once the foundation gets up and running.”

Showing a smooth swing, Moore collected three birdies Saturday at breezy Aviara to pull into a tie for 37th a day after shooting 71 to make the cut. Her 6-iron from a fairway bunker, to near the hole from 147 yards away, led to a scramble par on the daunting 18th hole where she’d found water Friday.

Moore’s best finish last year in 12 LPGA events was 53rd at Sylvania, Ohio.

She said caddie James Eidson, a fellow San Pasqual alum, has been a boon to her recent efforts. As a former Aviara employee, he understands the undulating course and its vexing Poa annu greens. Also Eidson, who was a longtime strength coach with San Pasqual’s football program, knows Moore’s backstory.

Moore said she comes from a highly athletic family, including younger cousins who are sharp golfers. Michele played tennis at Ohio State, where Tom was a long-snapper for the football Buckeyes of coach Earle Bruce in the 1980s.

She logged four years with Arizona’s team. In the team’s national championship match against Alabama, she sank a 4-foot putt to earn the victory.

A year ago she won three Cactus Tour events, shooting as low as 62 at Troon North. She has made the cut in seven of 15 LPGA events, including two of three this year. With her fluid form, the broad-framed Moore, who stands nearly 6-foot, seemed not to strain on her swings Saturday. She said studying how the ball bounced on approach shots, by the other two players in her group, led to better results late in the round.

“I love being out here,” she said. “Every week, I learn a lot of new stuff about my game.”