These two MLB pitchers helping support social justice in their St. Louis communities

On the first day this winter in which accumulated snow could be seen on the ground, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year stood in the cold for more than five hours loading boxes of food, COVID-19 mitigation supplies, and baseball equipment and giveaways into the cars of people who arrived at two different drop off sites in St. Louis.

Devin Williams, who pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers but grew up in Hazelwood, Missouri, was one among dozens of volunteers on Wednesday who contributed to the efforts of the Players Alliance in their Pull Up Neighbor tour.

“It’s always been important to me to give back to my own community, let alone other places,” Williams said. “This is a special place in my heart, obviously, so it means a lot to me.”

Three St. Louis Cardinals players — Jack Flaherty, Dexter Fowler and Jordan Hicks — are members of the Major League Player committee of the Players Alliance, which formed this summer in response to ongoing actions in support of social justice across Major League baseball.

Each of the three lives distantly from St. Louis in the offseason, and so it fell to Williams and Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson, who pitched at the University of Missouri and lives locally, to represent the city in a cross-country tour which will visit more than thirty cities before the end of January.

“My wife and I, in all the cities we’ve been, we’ve tried to dive into the community and help out,” Gibson explained. “My wife’s lived here her whole life, and we’ve asked a lot of our teammates of color to help us with our charity events, and when I saw that this event popped up, I contacted Curtis Granderson and Torii Hunter and said, ‘hey, how can I help out?’”

Some of that help initiated in the summer when players across Major League Baseball pledged to donate their salaries from games played on Jackie Robinson Day to charitable causes. It’s those funds which are now fueling the tour, conducted in concert with the national Pull Up Neighbor organization.

“I think for me it goes back to the season,” said Gibson. “I heard a lot of stories from teammates that I’d never really heard. We had a lot of tough conversations and good conversations about race in America and really learned a lot about that.”

Two stops on tour in St. Louis

The tour made two stops in the city — one on Gravois Avenue in the Benton Park neighborhood, and the other at the office of 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis on Delmar Avenue, near the Central West End.

The stop on Gravois provided Cardinals gear, fresh and canned food, and baseball equipment to approximately 150 vehicles in a two hour span. The stop on Delmar, long considered the unofficial dividing line between Black and White neighborhoods in St. Louis, serviced still more, with the line of waiting cars stretching many blocks east toward downtown.

“We’re out here trying to actually make a difference and not just talking about it,” Williams said. “Putting money into action instead of just words. I think it’s a good first step.”

“I definitely think it’s more important to me than someone who just plays for the Cardinals, because I have ties to the city. I grew up here, I’ve lived here my entire life. It definitely makes it more special to come back and do this.”

The challenge of those ties was cited by numerous players this summer — Flaherty chief among them — as a barrier in building meaningful relationships with trustworthy organizations who can best channel both effort and dollars into real results.

Williams eager to speak to Redbird players

Williams said he hasn’t spoken to any current Cardinals players about building those relationships, but that he would be eager to do so in order to help the Alliance fulfill its mission of removing barriers to entry to baseball which have contributed to the sport’s dwindling participation rate among Black athletes.

“That’s what it’s all about, giving kids a chance to play,” Williams emphasized. “A lot of people get priced out of this game with the way it’s oriented toward summer ball teams now. They can’t afford that. So I think it’s important to give out some gear so that cost is taken away from them.”

Williams’s own grandfather, he explained, was eager to see him continue with baseball. When he nearly quit to focus on soccer, his grandfather nudged him back onto the path with some less-than-subtle maneuvering — if Williams needed new baseball equipment, his grandfather was always there. New soccer equipment? He was much less forthcoming.

“It’s kind of an interesting dynamic, because obviously everyone who’s from here, diehard Cardinal fans,” Williams laughed. “I grew up the same way. Obviously not any more.”

Gibson’s goal

For Gibson, though his ties to the city don’t run as deep, the goal was simple. It was worth braving the cold, in his estimation, to demonstrate to people who may feel as though they’ve slipped through the cracks that there’s support ready to be given by people who care.

“I think this is just an extension of trying to bring as much unity and bring as much love as we can, and I think this is part of it,” Gibson said. “To make stops in communities that are in need and are looking for help, I think that’s what the Players Alliance is all about.”