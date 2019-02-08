Homepage

Man found guilty of killing St. Louis County cop from Edwardsville

By Carolyn P Smith

February 08, 2019 07:02 PM

Fallen St. Louis County police officer is laid to rest in Godfrey

Hundreds turned out Thursday to honor fallen police Officer Blake Snyder, who was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. Snyder, 33, was shot after responding to a call just after 5 a.m. last Thursday. He had served with t
By
Up Next
Hundreds turned out Thursday to honor fallen police Officer Blake Snyder, who was buried at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. Snyder, 33, was shot after responding to a call just after 5 a.m. last Thursday. He had served with t
By

The week long trial of a St. Louis man who was charged with shooting and killing a St. Louis County Police officer from Edwardsville ended with a guilty verdict Friday evening, according to KTVI-Channel 2.

A St. Louis County jury found Trenton Forster guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and assault on a police officer.

One hundred police officers and department employees filled the fourth-floor hallway Friday as Blake Snyder’s widow, mother and father walked to the courtroom to hear closing arguments in the trial, Fox 2’s report said.

Police say Forster killed Snyder as the officer responded to a disturbance call in October 2016 in a normally quiet, middle-class suburban neighborhood in Green Park. The call stemmed from a man banging on the door of a woman’s home and demanding to be let inside.

Snyder, 33, was a four-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police department.

According to Fox 2’s report, the first-degree murder conviction automatically carries a sentence of life without parole.

A childhood friend of 20 years shares memories of St. Louis County Police Department officer Blake Snyder during a vigil in Alton.

By

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  