Man found guilty of killing St. Louis County cop from Edwardsville

The week long trial of a St. Louis man who was charged with shooting and killing a St. Louis County Police officer from Edwardsville ended with a guilty verdict Friday evening, according to KTVI-Channel 2.
A St. Louis County jury found Trenton Forster guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and assault on a police officer.
One hundred police officers and department employees filled the fourth-floor hallway Friday as Blake Snyder’s widow, mother and father walked to the courtroom to hear closing arguments in the trial, Fox 2’s report said.
Police say Forster killed Snyder as the officer responded to a disturbance call in October 2016 in a normally quiet, middle-class suburban neighborhood in Green Park. The call stemmed from a man banging on the door of a woman’s home and demanding to be let inside.
Snyder, 33, was a four-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police department.
According to Fox 2’s report, the first-degree murder conviction automatically carries a sentence of life without parole.
