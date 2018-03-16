SECTIONS
Mobile & Apps
O'Fallon Progress
O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon Around Town
April 08, 2019 04:39 PM
O'Fallon Progress
OTHS varsity boys lacrosse team splits two games, plays in charity event against girls team
April 08, 2019 12:25 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
Exit 21 to change O’Fallon’s landscape in a major way
April 01, 2019 03:59 PM
Prep Baseball & Softball
New coach, new approach but same winning ways for O’Fallon baseball
April 02, 2019 11:00 PM
O'Fallon Progress
Local female doctors come together to provide orthodontic care for children
April 04, 2019 02:31 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
OTHS boys lacrosse team posts win in Tennessee, sits at 6-2 on season
April 01, 2019 02:07 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon City Council moves public works projects forward
April 02, 2019 12:54 PM
Metro-East News
Couple who died in Troy house fire kept to themselves
April 08, 2019 11:49 AM
Nurses bail out dad arrested for speeding to get his daughter to the hospital
April 07, 2019 01:39 PM
He won an election four years after high school. Meet the millennials who ran April 2
April 07, 2019 05:00 AM
The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t cheap. They just spend money on bad baseball players.
April 08, 2019 10:32 AM
Lightning strike blamed for house fire in Swansea
April 08, 2019 10:36 AM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon City Council advances $84 million budget, which includes major capital improvements
April 02, 2019 11:50 AM
O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon Around Town
April 01, 2019 02:56 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
Crime
Clinton County man charged with sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor in O’Fallon
March 28, 2019 04:38 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
Food & Drink
New business will move into the vacant Gander Mountain store in O’Fallon this fall
March 28, 2019 10:44 AM
O'Fallon Progress
What makes a monster and what makes a man? OTHS to perform ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ March 28-30
March 26, 2019 01:40 PM
O'Fallon Progress
Mayor Roach honors O’Fallon Junior Girl Scout Troop 163
March 22, 2019 03:22 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon Around Town
March 22, 2019 04:03 PM
O'Fallon Progress
Hot bats lead O’Fallon past Highland 10-3
March 22, 2019 12:58 AM
O'Fallon Progress
CSX to use train tracks in O’Fallon this week
March 12, 2019 02:09 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon City Council advances hotel ordinance amendment
March 19, 2019 12:45 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
Déjà vu: O’Fallon’s present tax rate same as 2011
March 19, 2019 12:13 PM
Video media
Created with Sketch.
O'Fallon Progress
O’Fallon Around Town
March 18, 2019 03:01 PM
O'Fallon VFW “Race at Your Own Pace”
March 28, 2018 10:12 AM
O'Fallon girls track at Granite City
March 23, 2018 11:30 AM
High School Softball: O'Fallon vs. Highland
March 16, 2018 11:02 AM
