Horseradish Festival, farmers’ markets highlight this week’s events in metro-east

Collinsville grad wins Horseradish Festival logo design contest A recent Collinsville High School graduate Keondez Robinson won the International Horseradish Festival’s 30th anniversary logo contest two years ago. Keondez, 18, earned $500 in scholarship money. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A recent Collinsville High School graduate Keondez Robinson won the International Horseradish Festival’s 30th anniversary logo contest two years ago. Keondez, 18, earned $500 in scholarship money.

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

The Belleville Public Library has openings for their Summer Reading Program, but children need to sign up. In the program, raffle prizes are available for kids who meet certain reading goals. For more information on the program, stop by the library at 121 E. Washington St. and register in person at the children’s department, or for more information call 618-234-0441. BND file photo

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Science at Sunset — 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1, except for July 4. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” $6 OMNIMAX Theater tickets (through July 28) and more. www.slsc.org/event/science-at-sunset-2

▪ Children’s Storytelling and Book Signing Event: DuEwa Frazier for ‘Alice’s Musical Debut’ — 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Subterranean Books, 6275 Delmar, St. Louis. “Alice’s Musical Debut” reimagines one day in the childhood of the notable jazz pianist, harpist, organist and composer Alice Coltrane, wife of jazz great John Coltrane. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/500888570448161

▪ Space on Tap — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. 4214 Main Street Brewing Co. Tap Room, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Real scientists share the stories of their NASA-supported work. Fun, informal atmosphere. Space trivia. Food and drinks available for purchase. academyofsciencestl.org/event/space-on-tap

▪ Caseyville Village Wide Yard Sale — 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Caseyville. Gadgets, toys, furniture, appliances and everything under the sun. Maps available at FCB Bank, Caseyville Village Hall, Caseyville Public Library, Brett’s Caytown Convenience and online at www.caseyvillelibrary.org.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ International Horseradish Festival — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Main St., Uptown Collinsville. Live music, food, fun and much more. Admission, musical entertainment, parking and shuttle service are free. internationalhorseradishfestival.com

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ An Evening with David Sedaris — 6 p.m. Friday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Tickets for the sidewalk listening party and book signing still available. $20 each. For additional information or for tickets: left-bank.com

▪ Our Lady Queen of Peace Mothers’ Club/Sodality Rummage Sale — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Early Bird) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Our Lady Queen of Peace School, 5915 N. Belt W., Belleville. Early bird admission $2. Free admission on Saturday.

▪ Square Dancing — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items and more will be available.

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ 22nd annual Edwardsville Route 66 Festival — 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Music, food and fun for the whole family. For the schedule of events and other information: edwardsvilleroute66.com

The Highland Garden Club will hold its annual garden tour Saturday in Highland. The tour will include seven diverse gardens in the area. Provided

▪ Highland Garden Club annual Garden Tour — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Visiting seven diverse gardens in the Highland area. Tickets are $6 in advance, $7 the day of the tour and are available at the Highland Chamber of Commerce, Poppy’s Inc dba Widmer Floral, Rural King Flower Shop or from and Highland Garden Club member. facebook.com/highlandgardenclub

▪ 2019 Okawville Soda Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Okawville Heritage House Museum grounds, 114 W. Walnut St., Okawville. VIP tasters pay $5 for unlimited tastings; the first 100 will receive a souvenir tasting glass. Attendees can pay 25 cents per tasting. Each taster can vote for their favorite. This is a no-alcohol, family-friendly event.

▪ Quilts from the Heart — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville. This biennial event (odd years) presented by Hearts ‘n’ Hands Quilt Guild promotes the art of quilting and highlights the work of its members. Quilts of Valor presentations will take place 11 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday. Vendors, a quilters boutique, bed turning, demos, special exhibit and more. Admission: $7. Children under 10 are free. facebook.com/events/1823163954451224

This Pride Flag will fly again Saturday at Belleville’s Pride Fest. Music, food, and merchants will set up in the first few blocks of W. Main St. for the annual event. BND file photo

▪ Metro East Pride Fest — 12 to 10 p.m. Saturday. W. Main St., Downtown Belleville. Celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion. Food, vendors, music and much more. www.metroeastprideswi.org

▪ The ‘Lucky Few’ Generation — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Focusing on the generation born between 1925 and 1945. Speaker: Walter L. Hall. The audience is invited to contribute stories, experiences, and reflections about this generation. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Wear Orange ‘Saving Lives’ Event — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle, East St. Louis. Raise awareness of the issue of gun violence by wearing orange. Learn how to save lives through the Stop the Bleed training by Dr. Laurie Punch, and how to Be SMART about responsible gun storage. Take the challenge to make the community a safer place. Informational tables, food, attendance prizes and more. All activities are free.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: ‘Eastern European Immigrants of Madison County: Traditions from Home’ — 2 p.m. Sunday. Fellowship Hall, Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Featuring Marvin Moehle of Granite City, who is the grandson of Macedonian immigrants who played a major role in his life. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Neal Stephenson: ‘Fall; Or, Dodge in Hell’ — 7 p.m. Monday. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. Neal Stephenson will sign and discuss his new novel. Tickets are $39 for one person, includes one hardback copy of the book; $44 admits two people and includes one copy of the book. For tickets and other information, visit left-bank.com

▪ Casey Cep: ‘Furious Hours’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Casey Cep brings the story of Reverend Willie Maxwell, a preacher accused of murdering five family members in the 1970s, to life. With the help of a savvy lawyer, he escaped justice for years. For more information, call 314-994-3300.

▪ Maren Cooper: “A Better Next’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Maren Cooper will sign and discuss her new novel, “A Better Next.” Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity Orientation — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking an O’Fallon area family that wants to turn the dream of home ownership into a reality. This information session is for prospective applicants. Session attendance is required to obtain an application. Additional sessions June 13 and 18. 618-670-6632.

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Martin Walker: ‘The Body in the Castle Wall’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Internationally bestselling suspense writer Martin Walker presents his latest mystery featuring Benoît “Bruno” Courrèges, the unconventional Chief of Police of a small French village. 314-994-3300.

▪ Susan Mallery: ‘The Summer of Sunshine and Margot’ — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. St. Charles City-County Library - Spencer Road Branch, 427 Spencer Road, St. Louis. Susan Mallery will sign and discuss her new novel. Tickets are $30 for one person, $35 for two people. Tickets include a copy of the book. left-bank.com

▪ Women in the Wild — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Anheuser-Busch Theater, The Living World, St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Stephanie Arne, host of the online version of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,” will tell the stories of several women across the fields of science, animal care and wildlife management and how they persisted, all to protect wildlife and wild places. Free admission. No reservations needed. stlzoo.org

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings and burgers, sides and desserts available. Carry-outs available. No phone orders.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ 34th annual Chicken & Dumpling Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. John’s United Church of Christ, 303 S. Smith St., Smithton. Adults $11, kids ages 6-12 $5. Carry-outs available. For information: 618-233-8496.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Candy Buechler tells how she discovered her seventh great-grandmother and her life in “Marie Rouensa: Portrait of a Kaskaskia Indian.” Free and open to the public. stclair-ilgs.org or facebook.com/SCCGS

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Belleville Unit of Church Women United — 11:30 a.m. Friday. Papa Mendi’s Restaurant, 127 N. Belt E., Swansea. Group will order off the menu. Each person is responsible for their own lunch. All are welcome. Please make reservations: 618-520-8112 or 618-234-2688.

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Annual Gaston Family Reunion — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Harvey’s Point Christian Church, 1981 County Farm Road, Kell. Extended family members are invited. A family photo will be taken at 11:45 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch at 12 p.m. Meat, cutlery, plates and drinks will be provided. A collection will be taken to pay for the meat. Day includes a genealogy table, computer access and DNA results assistance, ample parking, handicapped access, restrooms and a kitchen.

▪ St. Teresa Academy Class of 1949 Reunion — 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Mass at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Shrine Restaurant. For more information, contact Charlette Thelkeld at 618-476-1423.

▪ M.U.S.I.C. Swing Dance Club — 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. VFW Hall, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. One-hour free lesson with paid admission. No partner needed. Doors open 5 p.m. Lessons start 5:30 p.m. Dance 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. musicswingdance.com

▪ St. Clair Women’s Summer Club Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tim & Joe’s, 6600 W. Main St., Belleville.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection — 12:15 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Viki Scherer will give a presentation on Israel. She will speak to us how “You Can Plan for the Future, but You Can’t Predict It.” Tickets: $17 - includes meal, beverage, program and gratuity. Reservations are necessary; must be honored or cancelled. Please call 618-344-7967 or 618-307-9448.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. “Trip to Israel” luncheon. Feature/Speaker: Viki Scherer will share a presentation of her trip to Israel and present “You Can Plan for the Future, but You Can’t Predict It.” Cost: $14. Reservations and cancellations essential for luncheon. Reservations by June 10. Call Sue at 618-567-3959.

▪ PSOP Book Club — 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13. Papa Vito’s, 318 E. Washington St., Belleville. Book selections for September 2019 through August 2020.

Reservations Required

▪ Hexenbuckel Historic District Walking Tour — 10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at the park at the corner of N. Charles and Scheel streets. Tour is approximately 10 blocks long and lasts about 70 minutes. Cost: $10 per person, ages 12 and up. Benefits the Belleville Historical Society. Reservations: 618-236-7481 or rdevb@earthlink.net

▪ Social Media and Marketing Tools for Small Business Seminar — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., local business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to meet confidentially with Small Business Development Center small business advisors about their business or idea. Advance registration required for this free seminar. To register or for more information: ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31278

▪ Breastfeeding Support Class — 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Fee: $10 per couple. Registration required and can be made by calling 618-767-3627 or online at mymemorialnetwork.com/events

▪ 9th annual Sporting Clays Shoot — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15. World Shooting & Recreational Complex, 1 Main Event Land #510, Sparta. Registration begins 7:30 a.m. One flight at 8:30 a.m. on two courses with five shooters per squad and 15 squads per course. Food, refreshments, prizes and raffles. Cost: $65 per person or a squad of five for $325. Space is limited. 618-282-2275 or 618-282-3790.

▪ P.E.G. Can Help 10th annual Benefit Golf Scramble — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 12 p.m. Registration, 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee: $85 per person, includes green fees, cart, dinner and cash prizes. facebook.com/events/2071370592954551

▪ ‘In the Wild’ Vacation Bible School — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Kids will focus on real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all. 618-632-6223 or wendy.milligan@fbcofallon.org

▪ SIUE Summer Entrepreneurship Academy — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Edwardsville. For students entering grades nine through 12. Participants will spend mornings learning business skills necessary to successfully launch a business. Afternoons will be spent working on strengthening teamwork and using skills they’ve gained. The week will end with a pitch competition to a panel of local business owners and entrepreneurship experts. For information or to register, https://www.siue.edu/summer/camps/summer-entrepreneurship-academy.shtml

▪ NAMI Family-to-Family — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18-Sept. 3. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. A 12-week family education program designed to foster learning, healing and empowerment among family members and close friends or individuals with serious brain disorders (mental illness). This FREE course includes coping skills such as handling crisis and relapse, basic information about medications, and more. To register: 618-798-9788.

▪ 31st annual Belleville West Sports Booster Club Golf Tournament — 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21. The Orchards Golf Course, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Registration at 11:30 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble. Games and prizes. Cost: $100 per person. Awards dinner to follow tournament. 618-222-7665 or lmeyer@bths201.org

▪ St. Augustine of Canterbury Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Four-person scramble with 1 p.m. shotgun start. Hole prizes, attendance prizes, lunch and dinner. For reservations and information: 618-530-1502.

▪ 4th annual Field Day: Pollinators in Agroecology — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27. Henry White Research Farm, 4747 Centreville Road, Millstadt. Free local honey tasting by Pollen Source event. Discussion topics to include: Pollinators in Farming, Modern AG and Pollinators, Pollinator Diversity. A free box lunch will be provided. RSVP by calling 618-980-0117 or emailing Gary.Albers@illinois.gov.

▪ Team Illinois Youth Police Camp — July 14-20. Principia College, 1 Front Gate Road, Elsah. A highly structured week-long residency camp for 13-17-year-old males and females, emphasizing the principles of self respect and service to others. Fee: $20. Applicant must be in good physical condition, capable of enduring strenuous physical training, including aerobic and endurance activities requiring adequate air/breathing capabilities. Cadets must reside at the camp facility for the duration of the camp. Application deadline is June 14. For more information: 618-346-3613.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Shortmist Band — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Monroe Actors Stage Company: ‘Dixie Swim Club’ — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. General admission $12, seniors/students $10. 618-939-7469 or masctheatre.org.

▪ The High Rollers — 8 p.m. Saturday. Casino Queen’s SEVENS, 200 S. Front St., East St. Louis. The High Rollers bring an eclectic mix of hits spanning from a variety of generations and styles. From the classic sounds of Merle Haggard to Motown, there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone to enjoy. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Free admission. casinoqueen.com

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Wildfire — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Mister T & The House Shakers Band — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Royal Wedding’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

▪ ‘Lewis & Tolkien, of Wardrobe & Rings’ — 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Friday, June 14, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Playhouse @ Westport Plaza, 635 Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights, Mo. Set in Oxford’s Eagle & Child Pub, aging and legendary authors J.R.R. Tolkien and his great friend C.S. Lewis meet for what turns out to be the very last time. playhouseatwestport.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Greenville Artist Guild: ‘Out On a Limb’ Opening Reception — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Piety’s Art Gallery, 122 S. Second St., Greenville. The show, “Out On a limb” opens with this reception, which will include refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists. Open to the public. The exhibit runs through June 28. https://www.thegreenvilleartistguild.com/

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

▪ Rummage Sale and Lunch To Go — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch to go 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information: 217-835-7595 or 217-371-9241.

▪ Test Drive Fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southern Illinois — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Vogler Ford, 1170 E. Main St., Carbondale. Every test drive earns a $20 donation to be shared between HSSI and Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset. By taking a simple, free test-drive, you can support this cause and helping in a meaningful way. There is no cost to you but approximately 15 minutes of your valuable time. Brings driver’s license, proof of insurance. Must be 18 or older. facebook.com/events/2417614098262593

▪ 6th annual American Heritage Railroad Train Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave., Greenville. Operating toy/model railroad displays, concession stand on site. Admission: $4 per person, children under 12 free.

▪ Grand Cote Cruisers annual Car Show — 8 a.m. Sunday. The City Park, State Route 13 and 153, Coulterville. Registration from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Judging 12:30 p.m. Entry fee: $15. Display fee: $10. Trophy presentation 3 p.m. Food, drinks, music and more.

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Specializing in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, refurbished items. Live entertainment. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket