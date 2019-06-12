20th annual Garden Tour in Edwardsville among the featured events this weekend

See a garden 30 years in the making this weekend in Edwardsville Mary and Bob LaRose are participating in the 2017 Edwardsville Garden Tour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mary and Bob LaRose are participating in the 2017 Edwardsville Garden Tour.

Noon Thursday, June 13, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Summer Reading Program 2019 — Through July 31. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, and West Branch Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Children ages toddler through 13 can register at the Belleville Public Library or through Beanstack to earn chances to win raffle prizes. 618-234-0441 or 618-233-4366.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Fresh local produce, baked goods, unique handmade crafts and more. 618-520-5107.

▪ Community Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13. American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. Please bring a valid photo ID. redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: DupoComm.

▪ Exhibition Opening Reception: Artists Constantine Gedal, Nicole Cooper and Rob Thornberry — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13. The Schmidt, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Artist talks 6 p.m. This summer exhibition explores our bodies, the human experience and reminiscent landscapes. swic.edu/theschmidt

▪ Science at Sunset — 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1, except for July 4. St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis. After-hours fun for all ages. Event highlights include live outdoor music by local bands, $5 happy hour food and drink specials at GROW Gallery’s Fermentation Station, activities in the GROW Gallery and Pavilion, access to the limited time free exhibit “GameXPloration,” discounted admission to special exhibition “Pompeii: The Exhibition,” $6 OMNIMAX Theater tickets (through July 28) and more. www.slsc.org/event/science-at-sunset-2

▪ Jenney Egertson: ‘Before I Leave’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Jenney Egertson will sign and discuss her debut book. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com

▪ O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity Orientation — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13 and Tuesday. St. Clare’s Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The O’Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity is seeking an O’Fallon area family that wants to turn the dream of home ownership into a reality. This information session is for prospective applicants. Session attendance is required to obtain an application. 618-670-6632.

▪ Leu Civic Center Free Family Movie Night: ‘A Dog’s Way Home’ — 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market St., Mascoutah. Free movie night on the lawn. Concessions will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sponsored by the Miller family.

▪ Millstadt Farmers’ Market — 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays. VFW parking lot, W. Washington St., Millstadt. Features a wide variety of vendors including produce, plants, kettle corn, home products, bling and honey. 618-476-3037.

▪ 20th annual Garden Tour — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville. Six private residential gardens will be featured in the tour and may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the tour. Children ages 10 and under are free. Tickets available at Creekside Gardens, Collinsville; Edwardsville Public Library; Glen Carbon Centennial Library; Market Basket in Edwardsville, Godfrey and Troy; and University of Illinois Extension offices, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo and 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville. 618-344-4230 or https://web.extension.illinois.edu/mms/downloads/79172.pdf

▪ 14th annual Glen Carbon Homecoming — 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. Old Town, Glen Carbon. Carnival rides, live music, fireworks and more. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit glen-carbon.il.us/872/Homecoming

Summer homecoming and festivals have arrived. The Glen Carbon Homecoming will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight. The event will include rides, food, live entertainment, fireworks and more. Provided

▪ Launch Party for ‘The St. Louis Anthology’ — 7 p.m. Friday. Earthbound Brewing, 2724 Cherokee St., St. Louis. Have a beer, mingle with the book’s contributors and enjoy an evening of readings and performances celebrating St. Louis. Host: Editor Ryan Schuessler. The book, which covers the city’s history, culture and community, will be available for purchase at the event. left-bank.com

▪ Square Dancing — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Square and Round dancing sponsored by Dandy Dancers. 618-420-2567.

▪ Troy City Wide Garage Sale — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Part of the Troy City Wide Garage Sale. troymaryvillecoc.com

▪ Old Town Farmers’ Market — 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. S. Charles and E. Main streets, Belleville. Seasonal produce, meats, honey, jams and jellies, eggs, baked goods, dog treats, crafts and more. Live music 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

▪ Yoga in the Park — 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Experience the outdoors and feel good in body, mind and soul. Free yoga class open to all levels. Bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray and blanket to put under mat if grass is wet. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up mat. Offered by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. 618-692-7538 or cityofedwardsville.com

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Featuring local vendors selling fresh garden vegetables and fruit, culinary offerings, artisan items, live music and more. ofallonstation.com/market

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours and day of the sale. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Troy Recycle Event — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Electronics recycling, paper shredding and old prescription pick-up. Visit www.cjdecycling.com/electronics to see accepted electronics. 618-667-8769.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. Sponsored by the O’Fallon Kiwanis Club. To schedule an appointment: 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code KiwanisOfallon.

▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Over 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise - old and new. Admission is free. Parking is $3. bcfairgrounds.net

▪ 5th annual Craft Beer Walk — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Check in at the Art on the Square building 3 to 5:30 p.m. Savor the flavor of 15 - 3 oz. samples of craft beer from local breweries on both sides of the river. Tickets: $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event (if not sold out). bellevillemainstreet.net

▪ ‘The Apollo Missions and the Future of Human Space Exploration’ — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch National Park, Arch Visitor Center, Education Classroom, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Washington University Ph.D. candidate Anna Schonwald will present the program. Weather permitting, telescope viewing will follow the presentation until 10 p.m. Free and open to all ages. gatewayarch.com

▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.

▪ Monte Reel: ‘A Brotherhood of Spies’ — 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Award-winning journalist Monte Reel presents a thrilling narrative of the top-secret Cold War-era spy plane operations that transformed the CIA. 314-994-3300.

▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery Fundraiser — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Culver’s, 6724 Old Troy Road, Edwardsville. Food and fun. Information about FOVVC will be available. Items available for purchase. 618-980-9095.

▪ Elliot Ackerman: ‘Places and Names’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. St. Louis County Library HQ, 1640 S. Lindbergh, St. Louis. Elliot Ackerman’s memoir is a reckoning with the nature of combat and the costs of the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. 314-994-3300.

▪ Shakespeare Festival Reads: ‘The Sonnets and Other Poems’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid, St. Louis. Join Shakespeare Festival Reads for a reading group discussion of “The Sonnets and Other Poems.” left-bank.com

▪ Empowher Women’s Conference — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Engaging speakers, structured networking, snacks, lunch, happy hour, topics to incorporate into your life. Cost: $55 per person. Tickets available on Eventbrite or Facebook. facebook.com/events/310603189619072

▪ ‘Come As You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Ever and Anon Park, corner of E. Main St. and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.

▪ Queen of Hearts Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Wednesdays through June 26. Silver Creek Saloon, 2520 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. 70/30 Progressive raffle. Drawing time 7:30 p.m. Benefits Belleville East Lancer Bands.

Food

▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.

▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carry-outs. 618-939-7999.

▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.

▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.

▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carry out. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.

▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carry out. 618-654-6367.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza and additional side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Fried and baked cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com

▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carry out. 618-566-2288.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carry-outs available. 618-632-8879.

▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carry out. 618-243-6545.

▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carry out. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.

▪ New Baden All-You-Can-Eat Father’s Day Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. New Baden American Legion, 105 E. Illinois St., New Baden. All-you-can-eat breakfast featuring Behrmann’s sausage, homemade pancakes and more. Cost: $8 for adults, reduced prices for kids.

▪ Father’s Day Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Dads get $1 off their breakfasts. Cost: $9 adults, $4 children ages 6-12, ages 5 and under free. Carry-outs available. Proceeds for legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.

Games

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursdays. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.

▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.

▪ America’s Pub Quiz Trivia — 7 p.m. Mondays. Hofbräuhaus St. Louis, 123 Saint Eugene Drive, Belleville. Win prizes by playing trivia. Play solo or as a team. All ages welcome. Arrive early to sign in free. Enjoy music, food, beer and humor. Presented by America’s Pub Quiz host Michael Slack, a DJ/Emcee and former St. Louis on-air announcer for KMJM. Get one free answer per week online at americaspubquiz.com

▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.

▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.

▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, 6th St. and Park Drive, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.

Club News

▪ PSOP Book Club — 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13. Papa Vito’s, 318 E. Washington St., Belleville. Book selections for September 2019 through August 2020.

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. Thursdays. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.

▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ Turkey Hill Grange — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Grange Hall, Greenmount Road and Highway 15, Belleville. Program: Presentation of Quilts of Valor to three military veterans. Open to the public. Refreshments will follow.

▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members welcome.

▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spring Garden Restaurant, 921 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Orientation for prospective members at 6:30 p.m. For information or directions, call 618-234-5937.

▪ Marine Unit of Home and Community Education Association — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Marine Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Lesson: Senior Bullying, presented by Connie Grapperhaus and Mary Beth Broughton. Carla Michelletto and Mary Helms will provide refreshments. Visitors are welcome.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ American Association of University Women — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. 7505 Sedona Circle, Belleville. Program: Potluck and end-of-year wrap-up. Fundraiser: Bring a book/buy a book.

Reservations Required

▪ NAMI Family-to-Family — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18-Sept. 3. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. A 12-week family education program designed to foster learning, healing and empowerment among family members and close friends or individuals with serious brain disorders (mental illness). This FREE course includes coping skills such as handling crisis and relapse, basic information about medications, and more. To register: 618-798-9788.

▪ Energy Efficient Programs Lunch & Seminar — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 21. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Free lunch and information seminar sponsored by Ameren Illinois. Please register by June 18 by calling 618-465-3298, ext. 100.

▪ 31st annual Belleville West Sports Booster Club Golf Tournament — 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21. The Orchards Golf Course, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Registration at 11:30 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun start. Four-person scramble. Games and prizes. Cost: $100 per person. Awards dinner to follow tournament. 618-222-7665 or lmeyer@bths201.org

▪ 3rd annual St. Louis BeeBlitz — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Dennis and Judith Jones Visitor & Education Center, 5595 Grand Drive (in Forest Park), St. Louis. Free and open to all nature lovers, concerned citizens, science enthusiasts and pollinator lovers over the age of 10. Help scientists take a snapshot in time of Forest Park’s bees. Space is limited. Register online at academyofsciencestl.org/event/3rd-annual-st-louis-beeblitz or to register a group of four or more, call 314-246-2628.

▪ St. Augustine of Canterbury Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Four-person scramble with 1 p.m. shotgun start. Hole prizes, attendance prizes, lunch and dinner. For reservations and information: 618-530-1502.

▪ 4th annual Field Day: Pollinators in Agroecology — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27. Henry White Research Farm, 4747 Centreville Road, Millstadt. Free local honey tasting by Pollen Source event. Discussion topics to include: Pollinators in Farming, Modern AG and Pollinators, Pollinator Diversity. A free box lunch will be provided. RSVP by calling 618-980-0117 or emailing Gary.Albers@illinois.gov.

▪ St. Louis Genealogical Society Summer 2019 Speaker Series: ‘Your Family Stories: What DID They Say?’ — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. Featured speaker John Philip Colletta, Ph.D., will give four talks designed to help you learn more about writing your family stories. Lunch included. Free parking available. Pre-registration is encouraged at stlgs.org

▪ Team Illinois Youth Police Camp — July 14-20. Principia College, 1 Front Gate Road, Elsah. A highly structured week-long residency camp for 13-17-year-old males and females, emphasizing the principles of self respect and service to others. Fee: $20. Applicant must be in good physical condition, capable of enduring strenuous physical training, including aerobic and endurance activities requiring adequate air/breathing capabilities. Cadets must reside at the camp facility for the duration of the camp. Application deadline is June 14. For more information: 618-346-3613.

▪ Odyssey Science Camp — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 26. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Edwardsville. Scientific adventure awaits students entering grades 2-7. The interactive day-camp focuses on STEM concepts through activity-based instruction. Registration costs are $325, plus a non-refundable $25 application fee. Registration form available at siue.edu/summer/camps

Super Sleuths at Odyssey Science Camp learn about collecting evidence during an outdoor camp session. Provided

▪ Escape: Stages St. Louis — 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Bursting with explosive energy and 1950’s nostalgia, “Grease” blends an Irresistible mix of adolescent angst and All-American teen spirit to create a high-octane, pop-culture phenomenon you won’t want to miss. Before the show, enjoy lunch with appetizer, entrée, and dessert at Sunset 44 Bistro in Kirkwood. $100 per person. For ages 55 and older. Fee includes motorcoach, one ticket, and lunch. Registration deadline: June 14. 618-692-7538.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Summer Concert Series: George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Washington County Courthouse, 101 E. St. Louis, Nashville. Concert featuring George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass with special guest Quinn Cadieusm, 8-year-old junior fiddler. Free and open to the public.

▪ ‘Lewis & Tolkien, of Wardrobe & Rings’ — 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Friday, June 14, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Playhouse @ Westport Plaza, 635 Westport Plaza, Maryland Heights, Mo. Set in Oxford’s Eagle & Child Pub, aging and legendary authors J.R.R. Tolkien and his great friend C.S. Lewis meet for what turns out to be the very last time. playhouseatwestport.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Chris Talley Trio — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Flag Day Concert — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scott AFB Air Park, 763 Seibert Road, Scott AFB. Featuring the USAF Band of Mid-America. Free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs.

▪ The Trophy Mules: Acoustic at The Frisco — 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. facebook.com/events/2324047901188619

▪ 2019 Summer Concert Series: Tons O’ Fun Band — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Bobby’s Frozen Custard, 2525 N. Center St., Maryville. Free concerts, weather permitting. Free admission. Bands subject to change. No alcohol, no outside food and drink. bobbysfrozencustard.com

▪ Free Summer Concerts: Waterloo German Band — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, Downtown Belleville. Bring lawn chairs. 618-233-1416.

▪ Comedy Improv Music — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand, St. Louis. Come watch and/or participate. Ed Reggi and the Insight team will develop lively comedy and creative stories at the Kranzberg Studio. Complimentary snacks, cash bar, fun for all ages. Admission: $16 at the door. facebook.com/events/367142957479590

▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Outsiders’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions. All seats general admission.

▪ Two Times True with Kim Fuller — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Kicking off The Gaslight Theater Series with the music of Nancy Wilson and more. Dinner before or after the show is available at the West End Grill & Pub. Tickets are $15 and available at ticketmaster.com. gaslighttheater.net

▪ ‘Indecent’ — June 20-30. The Grandel in Grand Center, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. The true story of a groundbreaking scandalous play and the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. For performance times and ticket information: maxandlouie.com/shows/indecent

▪ ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ — 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis. One moment can change everything. When Charles discovers that his cousin has returned to his Louisiana hometown, he races home from college to confront his past. Memories and shadows surround Charles as he strives to move beyond a cycle of violence and forge a brave new path. For ticket information or other performance dates, visit opera-stl.org

▪ Oldies, Comedy, Gospel, Patriotic - Sunday Drive — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20. The Gathering Place off Broadway, 290 S. Burns St., Sparta. Doors open 6 p.m. Dinner 6:30 p.m. Show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com

Worth the Drive

▪ Brighton Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Schneider Park, 206 S. Main St., Brighton. Handmade, homegrown and more are featured at the annual market.

▪ Grand Cote Cruisers: 2019 Dairy Queen Car Cruises — 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Dairy Queen, 100 W. Jackson St., Sparta. Attendance prizes, music, 50/50 drawing, and Employees Choice Award.

▪ Maeystown Homecoming — 6 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. Saturday. Maeystown Historic District, Maeystown. Rides and games, food, beer and other refreshments. Fried chicken dinner on Saturday night. Parade 6 p.m. Saturday. Washer tournament and duck race Saturday. Live music both nights starting at 8:30 p.m. George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass, with special guest junior fiddler Lillian Roever, perform Saturday night. Free and open to the public. maeystown.com

▪ Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry St., Alton. An abundance of fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, locally-raised, hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, and more. 618-463-1016 or altonmainstreet.org

▪ Land of Goshen Market — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays. 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Open rain or shine. Fresh, locally grown produce, live music and so much more. 618-307-6045 or facebook.com/goshenmarket

Find locally-grown produce among the variety of offerings available at the Land of Goshen Market, held Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Edwardsville. BND file photo

▪ Berean Christian Church Vacation Bible School — 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 17-21. Berean Christian Church, 1530 Illinois Ave., Murphysboro. Theme: The Incredible Race by Answers in Genesis, travelling the ancient world to discover biblical truths. For children between the ages of 4 and students coming out of fifth grade. Early registration recommended. 618-684-6601.