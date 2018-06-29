He's sharpened his skills abroad, now Malcolm Hill will test the NBA Summer League

After successful stints of playing professional basketball in the Philippines and Germany in the past year, Malcolm Hill is getting another chance to play in the NBA Summer League.
A two-time first team all-state selection at Belleville East and four-year standout at the University of Illinois, Hill, 22, will join the Utah Jazz Summer League team, which begins play next week in Salt Lake City.
The Summer League will consist of four NBA teams including the Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies. They compete in a round-robin event, July 2, 3 and 5. The Jazz will then travel to Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, a 12-day, 82-game event, July 7-18 at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
The NBA Summer League experience will be the second in as many years for the 6-foot-6 220-pound Hill, a Fairview Heights native and 2013 graduate of East. Hill played with the Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League team less than two months after graduating from Illinois in 2017.
Hill returned to the metro east area last week to visit with family and friends before leaving for Salt Lake City on Thursday.
"It was a great experience, being able to play in both the Philippines and in Germany," he said. "Being so far from home wasn't that difficult and things went well both places. I played well enough to give myself another opportunity.
"We'll see what happens during the Summer League and what opportunities present themselves.. I''ll sit down with my agent and go over the options that are available to me.''
A top 75-ranked recruit as a senior when he averaged 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds 2.3 steals and 1.9 rebounds, Hill placed third in the voting for Illinois Mr. Basketball as a senior at Belleville East and was a first team all-state selection by both Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Hill is the Lancers' all-time leader in career points with 2,067..
As a member of the Fighting Illini, Hill became just the second player in history with over 1,800 points and 600 rebounds. An honorable mention all Big 10 Conference player as a sophomore, Hill was a second team all-conference pick in both his junior and senior seasons. He currently ranks third on the all-time Illinois scoring list with 1,846 points.
Hill entered the NBA Draft in 2017 after graduating from Illinois but was not selected.
Following his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League team, Hill signed a contract offer to play for the Pure Foods Star Hotshots of the Philippine Basketball Association where he averaged 26 points, 11.7 rebounds and three assists per game.
He moved on to Bonn Germany where he played in the Basketball Bundesliga League for the Telekom Baskets Bonn. He averaged 8.6 points., 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
"My first year of playing professional basketball was a a great experience. Playing in the Philippines and Germany ... the fans were great and I was able to see things I will never forget,'' Hill said. "Plus I was just playing basketball, no going to class..
"Playing professional basketball is something I've dreamt about my whole life. It's what I've worked for. It's my job now and I take my job very seriously.''
As for his game, Hill said he has improved in several areas, but is pushing toward the next level.
"You can always get better as a player and I think I've developed my game and become a better player since college,'' Hill said. " "For one thing I think my defense has really improved. Also, at Illinois I played with basketball in my hands a lot of the time. I've worked on and think I've improved on moving and playing without the ball at the professional level.''
Hill says he hasn't forgotten his basketball roots.. After a workout on Tuesday at Belleville East, Hill went to watch the Lancers compete in the Southwestern Illinois College Summer League.
"It wasn't that long ago when I played at Belleville East. I still keep track on how they're doing,. It's always good to get back and visit the alma mater,'' Hill said. "I'm still in contact with my friends and family when I'm out of the country, but it's even better when I get to see them in person."
