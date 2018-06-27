East St. Louis offensive lineman Darrell Simmons headed to Big 12

East St. Louis senior offensive lineman Darrell Simmons will be playing his college football in the Big 12 Conference.
Simmons, a 6-4, 280-pound senior, said on his twitter account this week that he has given a verbal commitment to play at Iowa State University in Ames beginning in the 2019 season.
He is the Cyclones' 13th commit in the 2019 class and second on the offensive line. Simmons is currently rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 104 offensive guard in the country by 247.
Simmons also considered Northern Illinois, Ohio, Southeast Missouri State and Illinois State.
