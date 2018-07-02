O'Neill back in St. Louis as Fowler prepares for birth of second child

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill was called to St. Louis by the Cardinals Monday to fill in for Dexter Fowler, who will leave the team to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.
O’Neill, who will join St. Louis tonight for his third recall this season, is batting .304 (56-for-184) with 19 home runs and 48 RBI in 49 games this season for Memphis. The 23-year-old outfielder has homered in four of his last five games, giving the slugger 19 overall on the season that leads Cardinals organization and ranks second in the Pacific Coast League and sixth across all of Minor League Baseball.
Both his .663 slugging percentage and 1.028 OPS would rank second in the PCL, but O’Neill does not have enough at-bats to qualify because of his previous promotions.
O’Neill has appeared in 16 games with St. Louis this season, hitting .237 (9-for-38) with three home runs and seven RBI, while also appearing defensively at all three outfield positions.
