Another East St. Louis lineman commits to D1 program

East St. Louis Flyers defensive tackle Demond Taylor has given a verbal commitment to attend Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Il. beginning in the 2019 season.
A 6-3, 275-pound senior and one of the leaders on a strong Flyers defense, Taylor made the annoucement on his twitter account early last week. Taylor also had offers from Central Missouri, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Southeast Missouri State, Indiana State, Missouri State, SIU-Carbondale and Western Illinois.
Taylor is the second Flyers player in the past two weeks to commit to a NCAA Diivision I program. Senior offensive limeman Darrell Simmons commited to Iowa State Univeristy in Ames.
A member of the Mid-American Conference, NIU finished 8-5 a year ago, ending its season with a 36-14 loss to Duke at the Quick Lane Bowl.
