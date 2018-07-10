Alumni of Belleville East and West soccer program plan reunion game

The fourth annual alumni East vs West men's soccer game will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Belleville East High school.
Players from the 1970s take the field at 10 a.m.; those from the '80s start at 10:40 a.m.; the '90s take the field at 11:10 a.m. and the 2000s start at 11:40 a.m. A social hour follows at Cutter's.
The cost is $30 per player and includes a shirt.
Interested alumni can register at the Belleville East vs. West Alumni Soccer Group on Facebook or by sending an email to eastvswestboyssocer@gmail.com All money will be collected the day of.
