These former Fairview Heights cops teamed up to help save woman in Alabama

Two former Fairview Heights police officers who now work for an Alabama police department have been lauded for helping to revive a woman pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.
Gulf Shores, Ala., police officers Michael Hoguet and Nathaniel Harris, who previously served in Fairview Heights, and Hoguet’s son, Brandon Hoguet, all responded to a call for help on the Alabama beach on June 18.
Brandon Hoguet, who is a beach enforcement officer for Gulf Shores, arrived first and was able to bring the unconscious woman onto the beach. His father and Harris soon joined the effort to give CPR to the woman who had begun to turn blue.
“There is little doubt that the quick, professional, and teamwork oriented response, carried out by these officers kept the victim from losing her life on that day,” the Gulf Shores Police Department said in a Facebook statement released Tuesday regarding the life-saving awards the men received.
Harris and Michael Hoguet are not the only former Fairview Heights officer serving in Gulf Shores. Ed Delmore, the former police chief in Fairview, is the Gulf Shores police chief.
