This new Edwardsville restaurant and bar will have more than 30 craft brews on tap

Two years after EdgeWild was named one of the best winery restaurants in the country, the restaurant is expected to open its third location inside of the former home of the Bull & Bear Grill & Bar in Edwardsville.
“We’re extremely excited to bring our concept to Edwardsville,” EdgeWild’s director of operations Todd Wyatt said. “I like to say, we’ll give people an excuse not to travel to St. Louis to dine.”
Bull & Bear closed in April after 10 years in Edwardsvile. Before that, the restaurant was known as Krieger’s Bar andGrill.
EdgeWild’s owner Andy Kohn took over the operation before Bull & Bear closed. His team has reimagined the inside of the restaurant and has expanded the patio that will feature a firepit.
Located at 1071 State Route 157, Kohn and his team are transforming the restaurant into a destination for drinks, dining and craft beer lovers.
More than 30 craft beers will be on tap, two dozen more will be available behind the bar.
The restaurant’s Creve Coeur location is already known for its beer selection. Edwardsville could become a destination for both.
Kohn wants to work with local breweries, including Belleville’s Main Street 4204 and Schlafly Beer in St. Louis.
What’s on the menu?
Kohn and Wyatt said they want give patron restaurant favorites they’ll enjoy time and time again. Pizza, burgers, steak, pasta, salad and EdgeWild’s award-winning wings will be on the menu along with the restaurant’s popular pistachio herbed goat cheese.
Can’t wait to try EdgeWild? The restaurant group’s locations in Creve Coeur and Chesterfield are open seven days a week.
