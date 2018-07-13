Vice President Pence plans visit to metro-east on Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to stop in O’Fallon next week for a fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost.
The event is scheduled for 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the O’Fallon Regency Conference Center, said Dustin Rhodes, the campaign manager for Bost, a Murphysboro Republican. The event is closed to the press.
The visit to O’Fallon comes on the same day Pence is scheduled to be in downtown St. Louis to discuss the recent tax cuts signed by President Donald Trump.
Bost, who represents the 12th Congressional District, is being challenged in the midterm elections by Democratic St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly. The race is considered a toss-up.
O’Fallon Police referred questions to Pence’s office.
