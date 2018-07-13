New president of contractors’ association is Belleville business owner

Mike Ehret, of Ehret Inc. in Belleville, was recently appointed president of the Illinois Association of Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Mechanical Contractors. Ehret was sworn into office on June 8 at the state association’s annual meeting.
New board members for Alton tourism bureau
John Hopkins, an attorney in Alton, has been elected chairman of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. Erin Ventimiglia of Tony’s Restaurant, Alton, was elected treasurer and Patty Rotermund of Best Western Premier Hotel Alton— St. Louis is treasurer.
The board of directors consists of 21 representatives of the tourism industry from Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties.
New primary care doctor in Shiloh
Dr. Justin Hill, a primary care provider, has joined the HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine at 1116 Hartman Lane, Shiloh. Hill completed his medical degree at the University of Arkansas College of Medicine. He enjoys sports, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his family in his free time.
Plastic surgeon accepts positions on committees
Dr. Ryan Diederich, a plastic surgeon at MidAmerica Plastic Surgery and Spa in Glen Carbon, has accepted a position on The Aesthetic Society’s Product Development and Market Research Committee and the Young Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Committee.
The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is an organization of board-certified plastic surgeons with over 2,600 members in the United States, Canada and other countries.
Aesthetician and laser technician in Glen Carbon
Andrea Bushrow, an aesthetician and laser technician, has joined the staff at The Spa at MidAmerica in Glen Carbon. Bushrow graduated from the Skin Institute in St. Louis and the National Laser Institute in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Bushrow said, in a press release, “My favorite part about my job is making people feel better about themselves and watching them reach their skin care goals.”
