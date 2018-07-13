Brooklyn officer gives CPR, saves woman’s life

A Brooklyn police officer who saved an unresponsive woman will be honored by his colleagues.
Brooklyn Police Officer Marcus Smith said Officer Justin Gaither deserves the special recognition. He described Gaither as a great guy.
He said, “After a fentanyl scare, (last Friday) he saved a woman’s life with CPR. A female, believed to be a patron of the Bottom’s Up nightclub, overdosed on ecstasy. Gaither didn’t hesitate to do what he was trained to do and because of his actions the woman is alive,” Smith said.
The community award will be given to Gaither at Mt. Paran Missionary Baptist church, 1620 Russell Ave., East St. Louis, at 11 a.m. Sunday.
“I don’t feel like a hero. But, it feels good to save a life. The woman didn’t even thank me, but that’s OK. I feel good because I was able to save her life,” Gaither said.
