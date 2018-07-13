After 24 years, Houlihan’s in Fairview Heights is closing. Will reopen with a new name, concept.

After 24 years in Fairview Heights, Houlihan’s will close its doors Sunday and reopen next month with a new name and concept — TBD Bar + Social.
Houlihan’s opened in 1994 as a casual dining restaurant at 15 Ludwig Drive. It’s become a destination for dining since then, but the restaurant’s parent company wants to test a new concept in the metro-east, a market saturated with traditional dining chains.
TBD Bar + Social will open Aug. 1 after a major makeover inside and out.
“We don’t call it a restaurant,” said Amy Freshwater, a spokeswoman for the company. “It’s a bar that has really great food and fun things to do in there. It’s just going to be a great experience.”
An indoor patio will feature oversized games such as giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, giant Battleship and cornhole. Garage doors will be added to the outdoor patio to give the building more of an urban feel. Children will not be allowed in the bar after 9 p.m. The bar mostly be a destination where adults hangout after work and on the weekend.
What about the food? Don’t expect to see Houlihan’s wings and appetizers on the menu at TBD Bar + Social. Everything about that brand is going away. A new menu will feature bar food and new drink menu.
The Fairview Heights location will be the second TBD Bar + Social in the country. Houlihan’s parent company opened the first location in San Antonio earlier this year.
What’s with the name? TBD stands for exactly what you think it does: To Be Determined.
“People often plan their socials with a TBD destination,” Freshwater said. “They know they want to meet up with friends, but don’t necessarily know where to go. We have the answer. We wanted to provide a laid back place where every hour feels like happy hour. Guests can eat, drink, play and relax.”
