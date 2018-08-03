East St. Louis, Cahokia to showcase talent at Gateway Scholars Football Classic

Defending Southwestern Conference champion and perennial state title contender East St. Louis will put its talent on display when it takes on the St. Louis Trinity Titans at the Gateway Scholars Football Classic , Sept. 1, at Clyde Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis.
Coached by Darren Sunkett, East St. Louis finished 10-2 and reached the Class 7A state quarterfinals a year ago. The Flyers will take on Trinity, which was 9-1 last season, in the fourth and final game of the event beginning at 8 p.m.
The day of football begins at 11:30 a..m. when the Cahokia, coming off a disappointing 3-6 season in ‘17, takes on St. Louis Cardinal Ritter. The Lions were 9-2 a year ago.
Defending Illinois Class 5A state champion Chicago Phillips will take on St. Louis Chaminade beginning at 2 p.m. Phillips, which won the Class 4A state crown in 2015 when it defeated Althoff, will take on a Chaminade squad which was 5-4 a year ago.
A second Chicago area team, Homewood-Flossmoor, will take on St. Louis power Lutheran North at 5 p.m. Homewood-Flossmoor finished 10-2 a year ago while Lutheran North was 12-1
Tickets are $10 and are good for all four games. Tickets may be purchased at all participating schools or at the gate
