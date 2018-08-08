Tammy Duckworth to have open house at new Belleville office

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth has scheduled an open house on Thursday at her Belleville office, which opened in mid-July.
The office is at 23 Public Square in the same building where U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, previously had an office. Bost eventually moved his area office to O’Fallon.
“Reaching as many Illinoisans as possible and addressing their concerns is one of my top priorities as Senator, and making my team available in every corner of the state will help,” Duckworth said. “My new Belleville constituent service office will give more Illinois families access to a convenient and welcoming place for assistance with federal agencies and receiving the benefits they are entitled to.”
The open house begins at 10:30 a.m. at 23 Public Square Suite 460 in Belleville.
