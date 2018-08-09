Police seek three accused of using fraudulent debit cards at bank ATMs

Lebanon Police on Thursday asked the public for help in identifying three people accused of using fraudulent debit cards to obtain money from a bank.
In surveillance video released by the Lebanon Police Department, the first attempted theft shows a young white man wearing a purple hat and purple T-shirt driving a red minivan up to the ATM at Farmers and Merchants National Bank. He is seen sitting sideways in the driver’s seat. Lebanon Police Officer Tony Tomlinson said he was using a fraudulent debit card to try to get money from the machine. This attempt happened at 4:30 p.m.
Two hours later, an unknown man and woman rode up on a bicycle to the same bank, at 6:30 p.m. The two attempted to get money from the ATM with fraudulent debit cards, police said.
Combined, the three, “used more than 20 cards with PIN numbers,” Tomlinson said.
He said both incidents happened the same day, “but they are separate incidents.” He didn’t say whether police think the two are related.
Anyone with information can call 618 537-4955 or email ttomlinson@lebanon pd.com.
