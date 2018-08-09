Woman charged with permanently disfiguring coworker in knife attack

The 22-year-old East St. Louis woman who suffered multiple stab wounds is upset that her alleged attacker was not charged with attempted murder.
Breonca C. Carraway, of St. Louis, was charged Friday with aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. The charges say Carraway “knowingly caused great harm to Tiarra Boyd” by cutting her with a sharp object on her face, left breast, right wrist, left wrist and left forearm. Charges also say that Carraway knowingly “caused permanent disfigurement” of Boyd.
Boyd said she is angry that Carraway is not facing more serious charges, including attempted murder.
“I don’t like the charges because she can get them reduced and be out on bond,” she said. “I didn’t do anything, and they’re letting her get away with everything.”
Police say Boyd was attacked Nov. 30, while both women were working.
Boyd said she suffered seven cuts and had to get a multiple stitches, and she has permanent scars.
“I am going to have to live the rest of my life with this disfigurement,” Boyd said.
Boyd and her attacker worked at her father’s tire shop when the altercation happened.
“We didn’t have a beef. I want to know why she did it,” Boyd said.
Her mother, Melonie Boyd, said: “My daughter has to live with he permanent scars that she has, and she could have been killed. The charges don’t fit the crime.”
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly could not immediately be reached for comment, nor could East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon.
