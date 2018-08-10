Man accused of threatening to riddle sheriff’s deputy’s body with ‘5,000 bullets’

A Wayne County man has been charged with telling a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy he would “die a grisly death” and riddle his body “with 5,000 bullets.”
The defendant, Dusten M. Shepard, 24, is charged with disorderly conduct and threatening a public official. Police were called to the Carlyle Resorts at 1 Resorts Drive in Carlyle on Aug. 5 for reports of a man screaming expletives in the hallway and chasing individuals in the hotel.
There they arrested Shepard, who allegedly became hostile toward Sgt. Dennis Perez, and threatened to kill him and “filet his family with a knife,” according to the charges.
