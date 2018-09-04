Medical offices, mixed-use project among major new developments proposed

Two potential construction projects are signs of O’Fallon’s manifest destiny and are another example of a growth spurt that continues to gain momentum and alter the city’s landscape.
A development proposal that will turn the site of an old trailer park into Aberdeen Village, a thriving residential and commercial corner near the McKendree University Metro Rec Plex and Scott-Troy Road, is going through city channels, as is a plan for a medical office building on Regency Park Drive.
Mayor Herb Roach announced the two significant projects at the O’Fallon City Council meeting Sept. 4 after Planning Commission approval Aug. 28.
Now the two plans will advance to the Community Development Committee on Sept. 10, then upon approval, for first ordinance reading on Sept. 17, back to committee Sept. 24, and then possibly final vote at the Oct. 1 council meeting.
The O’Fallon Planning Commission approved public hearings for both and the medical office building at its Aug. 28 meeting. Both projects were recommended by the city’s Community Development staff provided some points.
Tim Kappert, developer of Aberdeen Village, has requested rezoning of 21.22 acres, formerly the Rock Springs Mobile Home Park, located behind the Moto Mart on the northeast corner of Scott-Troy Road and Route 158 and East Highway 50, for mixed-use townhome and commercial development. Currently it is planned multi-family residence, and the city would add planned commercial business district.
Kappert proposes a 244-unit townhome and three commercial lot community, including a clubhouse facility with open gathering areas, and offices.
The Aberdeen Village would be all 2-bedroom townhome style units. The residential development would include 3.47 acres of commercial property, including a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a restaurant with a drive-thru and a strip center with a mix of use, including a restaurant with alcohol sales.
The property east side of Scott-Troy Road will provide 499 parking spaces. The commercial development known as Aberdeen Commons will have lots sized 1.35 acres, .81 acres and 1.31 acres.
The 3.47 acres can be zoned planned community district, but any future development of the outlots would need approval as a planned use.
The development proposes the main access to Scott-Troy Road at the intersection of Rec Plex Drive, which will be a signalized intersection once the road work is completed by the developer of the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. Additionally, the plan is providing a new right-in, right-out that will be shared with the Moto Mart development.
The shared access between the development will allow for traffic from the townhome development access to Highway 50 and the customers of Moto Mart access to a signalized intersection to Scott-Troy Road. Sidewalks have been incorporated throughout the townhome development and along Scott-Troy Road.
Moving closer to the “Medical Mile” of Green Mount Road is a proposal near St. Elizabeth’s and Enjoy Church.
Justin Floyd of Green Mount Enterprises is seeking approval of a planned use for 3.6 acres of a 5.23-acre parcel at 301 Regency Park Drive, currently zoned community business district. He would like to construct a 30,882 square-foot, 1-story, 2-tenant medical office building, and that would include parking and landscaping.
Community Development Director Ted Shekell said the staff recommended approval for both, with conditions to be met.
For Aberdeen Village, cross-access easements and joint maintenance agreement will be required for the access points with the Moto Mart development and with the three proposed commercial lots.
A final plat is required with a note prohibiting the sale of individual townhome buildings; the entire townhome development must be maintained in single-ownership.
There will be a park land dedication requirement of 2.43 acres, with the requirement being fulfilled through a fee in lieu of land in the amount of $123,930, or $508 per unit.
The proposed sign at the entrance to the development will be designed to be a maximum of 20 feet tall, with a minimum 3-foot base.
Recommendations from a traffic impact study must be incorporated into the design, approval and construction of Aberdeen Village. Access will be reviewed and approved by St. Clair County and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The main north-south drive aisle behind the commercial development needs to be designed at a minimum of 26 feet wide.
For the medical office building south of Enjoy Church and across the street from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, the staff said cross-access easement and connection to the vacant property to the south would be required.
This announcement coincides with the council’s consideration of annexing 31.816-acres at 8478 U.S. 50, east of the Moto-Mart.
Business plans that are expected to include a contractor building and storage proposal can move forward after council annexation approval Sept. 4.
On first reading Aug. 20, council approved annexation by property owners Steven and Patricia Lurtz and contract purchasers Don Lugge and Chris Lugge for 5.42 acres.
So that the property could become contiguous with the current boundaries, the city must annex 26.396 acres of state right-of-way at the intersection of Scott-Troy Road, Air Mobility Drive and Highway 50. The property will be zoned B-2, general business district, by the city, which is what it is now.
As to what specific plans there are, Roach said the property owner had not made a public announcement at this time.
In the vicinity are signs posted about the development of a Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Shell Station and a Four Points Center, which would be recreational, hospitality, retail and professional.
Roach said the Four Points Center sign has been up for more than a year, but the city has not received a proposal for that or the other ones.
“We have never received any plans for construction on any of those,” he said.
Comments