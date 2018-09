Eckert’s Millstadt Farm has created a unique 12 acre corn maze. The theme of the corn maze highlights Childhood Cancer Awareness and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. On September 14 and 15th a portion of tickets purchased will benefit the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation. The maze continues to be open through October 28 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com